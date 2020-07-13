Santander car insurance

Yes, Santander offers multi-car insurance and customers can easily add a second car to an existing policy, the company says. Depending on your policy check if the cover will be synchronised to the one renewal date.

Alternatively, renewal dates may differ, depending on the vehicle. This might be more bureaucratic to organise and pay for over the course of the year. You will need to think if you want to vary the cover between vehicles and drivers too.

Taking out a multi-car insurance policy can help reduce your insurance costs:

if you own more than one car

if you’re a family with more than one driver

if you’re a couple with more than one vehicle



