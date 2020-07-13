About U K Insurance In addition to Direct Line, U K Insurance also owns the Churchill and Privilege brands, selling products covering cars, breakdown, life, home and contents and other types of insurance policy. The company also underwrites car insurance policies for many other established names, including high street banks, insurance brokers and the financial services units of several car manufacturers.

Contact Uswitch: 0800 688 8557 More about U K Insurance U K Insurance was established in 1974 as Ultra Keen Recovery – a broker of insurance services and agent to the car recovery business and distributers and wholesalers of motor vehicles. In 1987 the company changed its name to Ultra Keen Insurance. In November 1999, U K Insurance was acquired by the Direct Line Group, which was then a wholly owned subsidiary of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS). Following the financial crisis, in 2009 RBS – directed by the European Commission as a condition of the company’s receipt of state aid – sold its insurance business. By 2012, Direct Line Group was a standalone entity and began trading its shares on the London Stock Exchange, having separated its operations from RBS Insurance. While the trading face of the group remains Direct Line Group, based in Bromley in Kent, U K Insurance – based in Leeds – provides all underwriting for the group. Brands owned by U K Insurance U K Insurance owns the following brands: Direct Line – insurance broker launched by Sir Peter Wood in 1985, offers car and van insurance plus home, business, life, pet, landlord and travel cover

Churchill – insurance company founded in 1989 by Martin Long, sells car, home, travel and pet insurance

Privilege – motor and home insurance targeted at customers through price comparison websites

Green Flag – roadside rescue and breakdown recovery service

NIG – commercial insurer: works with a network of more than 2,000 UK brokers to provide business insurance to small and medium sized enterprises

U K Insurance car insurance policies What types of car insurance does U K Insurance offer? U K Insurance, through its Direct Line, Churchill and Privilege subsidiaries, offers the two main types of car insurance: Comprehensive – with all three of the company’s main car insurers offering standard and enhanced levels of comprehensive cover

Black box, or telematics insurance plans are designed to help lower costs for careful driving habits. These are popular with young drivers who, because of their lack of experience are considered higher risk and, therefore, pay higher premiums. A telematics device is fitted to the driver's car and measures certain driving behaviours such as acceleration, cornering, braking and speed. Direct Line, Churchill and Privilege all offer similar telematics plans.

U K Insurance standard car insurance cover What's included as standard with U K Insurance car insurance? Of U K Insurance’s main car insurance brands, both Direct Line and Privilege are given top ratings by independent reviewers. Let’s take a look at what benefits and services come with Privilege’s five-star rated Comprehensive Plus plan: 24-hour claims line

Uninsured driver promise – protection for no-claims discount and excess charges covered if in an accident with an uninsured driver

Guaranteed repairs – when carried out by an approved repairer

Personal accident cover – up to the value of £10,000

Guaranteed car hire – car of a similar size to the one being repaired until it is fixed

Motor legal cover – covering legal costs of up to £100,000 when claiming for damages

Overseas cover – for up to 90 days when driving abroad

U K Insurance optional extras What add-ons are there? U K Insurance’s various brands offer a range of optional extras that can be added to your policy for an additional premium. No claim discount protection If you have a minimum of four years of no claim discount and take out this cover, your discount will not be affected by claiming during the period of cover.

Motor legal protection Available free on some of the enhanced policies, but can be added as an optional extra to the standard policies for an additional premium. Direct Line, Churchill and Privilege all offer £100,000 of legal costs to help the policyholder claim injury damages and loss of earnings. Guaranteed replacement car Again, this may come as standard on the enhanced policies, but available at an additional premium on the regular plans. Guarantees a replacement car of a similar size and model to the one being fixed for up to 21 days. Breakdown cover May come as standard on some policies. Roadside recovery provided by U K Insurance subsidiary Green Flag.

What is U K Insurance car insurance best for? UK Insurance’s three best known brands all offer highly-rated car insurance policies, with many benefits that come as standard. In summary, U K Insurance is best for: Operating three trusted and five-star rated car insurance brands: Direct Line, Churchill and Privilege

A national breakdown service: Green Flag

Five-star rated telematics plans to help lower car insurance costs for young drivers U K Insurance in the news In October 2020, the Direct Line Group Community Fund distributed the final £1m tranche of a £3.5m support package to over 200 charities helping distribute emergency essentials, food, shelter, mental health services and online educational access. In July 2020, the company announced the acquisition of Brolly, a London-based digital insurance innovator. U K Insurance as an underwriter U K Insurance also underwrites insurance for the following well-known companies: Peugeot

Citroen

RBS

Natwest

Ulster Bank

Coutts

Confidas

Mayday

Yorkshire Bank

Clydesdale Bank

Lloyd Latchford

Devitt

Royal London

Prudential

Nationwide

Sainsbury’s

HSBC

Zurich

Virgin Money

Audi

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle

Seat

Škoda Complaints data The Financial Ombudsman Service received 471 car insurance complaints about UK Insurance in the first half of 2020. This was the second highest number of complaints but that would be expected of the second biggest car insurer in the UK. Crucially UK insurance had just over 9% of complaints but nearly 14% of the market, so had far fewer complaints than might be expected given its size. To put that in context, 67 firms had 10 or more complaints each and those totalled 4,550 complaints. Nearly 200 firms had fewer than 10 each, sharing just 479 complaints between them.