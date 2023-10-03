Temporary van insurance
How does temporary insurance work?
Enter a few details
Choose when you want the policy to begin and how long you need cover for and provide some simple information about the vehicle and driver you want to insure
Check your price and policy
You’ll be shown the cheapest price from the underwriters available and any exclusions on the policy
Get covered
Buy your policy and get all your documents emailed to you straight away
What is temporary van insurance?
Temporary van insurance, also known as short-term cover, allows you to insure a van for a few hours, days, weeks or months. This can make it a useful option when your existing insurance isn’t right for the situation you’re in. If you need to borrow a van for a short time or only drive occasionally, temporary insurance could work out to be more cost-effective than annual cover.
What do you get with temporary van insurance?
Flexible durations
Get car insurance that lasts for hours, days, weeks or months.
Comprehensive cover
Enjoy full cover with no risk to your no-claims bonus.
Instant protection
No matter how short-notice your needs are, you'll be covered in minutes.
How much is temporary van insurance?
The cost of temporary van insurance depends on the driver, their licence and the vehicle they are looking to insure. More specifically:
- Driving history - if the driver who is looking to be insured has any previous convictions or claims this can impact the temporary van insurance quote.
- Location - quotes are also dependant on the location of the driver and where they wish to be insured and keep the vehicle.
- Car insurance group - vans fall into different groups, which depend on the make and model. The higher the insurance group, the more expensive it will be to insure.
Temporary cover won't generally be cheaper than an annual policy on a day-by-day basis however can be better suited to the needs of the driver.
FAQs
