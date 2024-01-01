An ethical bank aims to run in such a way that it doesn't have a negative impact on society or the environment. It can also be designed so that its policies aim to do good for society, and are positive for the environment or the local community.

What is ethical banking?

When you put your money into a savings account or invest your cash in a fund, do you ever think about how the money is being used, and whether it is supporting companies that harm the environment or people? Ethical investing has grown from a relatively small part of the money landscape to one which is now big business.

An ethical bank will have a policy that outlines what it will and won't invest its customers’ money in. For example, some people do not want their money to support tobacco or oil companies, or to support arms and mining companies.

Ethical banking isn't just about not investing in certain companies or projects. In fact ethical banks will often try to encourage positive social change and promote environmental sustainability in their policies too. With the rise of the green movement, growing support for environmental activities such as Greta Thunberg, and a feeling among younger people that their money should be working for good, ethical banking is coming to the fore.

Some ethical banks also aim to be more transparent than regular banks, and to share more information about their practices with their customers.

Why would I want to join an ethical bank?

If you are concerned about your bank profiting from unethical investments or ones that will have a negative impact on society or the environment, then you may want to consider ethical banking.

Ethical banking can positively impact societies worldwide because it does not help to fund companies that deal in morally questionable businesses.

It also means that you gain more control of how and where your bank invests its money and you are safe in the knowledge that your money will not be used by businesses that have a negative impact on the world.

In the past, ethical banking was seen as a minority interest. Now awareness of social and environmental impacts is so much more widespread, many people want to avoid the big worldwide companies that deal in or fund and support products like mining, oil and tobacco.

There are a growing number of people who want to use their money to support socially responsible companies, and to invest in projects with positive objectives, which might mean avoiding these types of companies in their pension or investments and opening a current bank account with an ethical bank.

There are a number of ways of ‘going green’ – by choosing “green” banks and savings projects and choosing to bank with an ethical bank.