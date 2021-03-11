 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Energy supplier customer ratings

Kasey Cassells - March 11th, 2021
As well as price, an important consideration for many consumers choosing a new energy supplier is customer service.

If you're one of the people who really value great customer service, our energy supplier customer ratings could help you decide your next energy supplier.

2021 customer ratings for energy suppliers

Supplier Customer rating
Ecotricity Ecotricity - 5 stars
Good Energy Good Energy - 5 stars
Octopus Energy Octopus energy - 5 stars
Bulb Bulb - 5 stars
Co-op Energy Co-op Energy - 5 stars
Avro Energy Avro Energy - 5 stars
The Utility Warehouse Utility Warehouse - 5 stars
Pure Planet Pure Planet - 5 stars
Green Energy UK Green Energy UK - 4.5 stars
OVO OVO - 4.5 stars
So Energy So Energy - 4.5 stars
ESB Energy ESB Energy - 4.5 stars
Utilita Utilita Energy - 4 stars
EDF Energy EDF Energy - 3.5 stars
Shell Energy Shell Energy - 3.5 stars
British Gas British Gas - 3 stars
E.ON Energy E.ON Energy - 3 stars
sse SSE - 3 stars
npower npower - 2.5 stars
ScottishPower ScottishPower - 2.5 stars
Boost Boost - 2.5 stars

Uswitch's customer ratings explained

Every year, Uswitch runs an independent Energy Customer Satisfaction Report through YouGov. For the 2021 customer ratings, more than 17,000 UK energy customers were asked to rate their energy supplier across various categories, making it the biggest energy survey of its kind.

The customer ratings given to energy suppliers are based on scores given by UK households for the categories below; we equally weighted these five scores across suppliers with at least 50 responses to create an average supplier rating for each:

  • Overall Customer Satisfaction
  • Value for Money
  • Customer Service
  • Transfer Process
  • Likely to Recommend

Suppliers with a score of 80% or higher customer satisfaction averaged across the above categories are awarded a five-star rating. Stars are awarded in five-percentage-point increments as shown in the table below:

Average score Star rating
80% or more 5
75% to 79% 4.5
70% to 74% 4
65% to 69% 3.5
60% to 64% 3
55% to 59% 2.5
50% to 54% 2
45% to 49% 1.5
44% or under 1

