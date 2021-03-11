As well as price, an important consideration for many consumers choosing a new energy supplier is customer service.

If you're one of the people who really value great customer service, our energy supplier customer ratings could help you decide your next energy supplier.

2021 customer ratings for energy suppliers

Supplier Customer rating

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

Uswitch's customer ratings explained

Every year, Uswitch runs an independent Energy Customer Satisfaction Report through YouGov. For the 2021 customer ratings, more than 17,000 UK energy customers were asked to rate their energy supplier across various categories, making it the biggest energy survey of its kind.

The customer ratings given to energy suppliers are based on scores given by UK households for the categories below; we equally weighted these five scores across suppliers with at least 50 responses to create an average supplier rating for each:

Overall Customer Satisfaction

Value for Money

Customer Service

Transfer Process

Likely to Recommend

Suppliers with a score of 80% or higher customer satisfaction averaged across the above categories are awarded a five-star rating. Stars are awarded in five-percentage-point increments as shown in the table below: