Carly Page

Carly Page is a freelance technology journalist, editor and copywriter with more than a decade of experience in the industry. Carly has a degree in journalism from the University of Lincoln, and she served as Editor of tech tabloid The INQUIRER from 2012 until 2019. After this, she entered the weird and wonderful world of freelance journalism and has since written for a range of publications including Forbes, the Metro, TechRadar, TES, Wired, and, of course, Uswitch. When she’s not in back-to-back meetings or reviewing the latest phones, Carly is probably busy decorating her new home with more skull-shaped nonsense, planning her long-delayed wedding, or listing to bad music. Pre-pandemic, you’d have probably found her down the pub.

carlypagewrites@gmail.com