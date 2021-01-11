With freezing temperatures and not much daylight, winter is hard at the best of times. But this year, with the Coronavirus situation still having a big impact on our lives, it’s even tougher than ever. Looking after your mental and physical health has never been more important. Thankfully, technology can help.

These wellness gadgets will help you stay healthy in mind and body, so you can banish the winter blues and help usher in the spring.

Experts agree that a lack of daylight has a huge impact on your mood. With the days already being very short, and home working meaning lots of us aren’t even getting any daylight from our daily commute, chances are you’re getting even less sunlight than usual at this time of year.

Now you can bolster your daily intake while you’re sat at your desk with this lamp. It’s designed to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which causes low mood in the winter months. Its bright light encourages the body to create the hormones melatonin (which helps you sleep) and serotonin (which boosts your mood).

Plonk it on your desk, and it’ll shine on you as you work. And when the office does reopen, it’s small enough to stick in a bag and take with you.

Get the Beurer TL30 SAD light

This is probably the most advanced smartwatch around, and it’s geared to helping you live a healthier life. It can monitor all your workouts – from strength training to just dancing around the lounge – and with a host of stats at your disposal, it’ll keep you motivated as you try to smash your PB.

Sound a bit much? Don’t worry, there’s an easier way to keep active, too. A series of rings shows you how much you’ve moved – make it your goal to close all three rings every day, and you’ll be on your way to living healthier.

But that’s just scratching the surface. Sleep tracking, monitoring your heart rhythms, fall detection and even hand washing tracking all come as standard, helping you live your best life. The perfect accompaniment to PE with Joe Wicks.

Buy the Apple Watch 6 today

If you’re one of the many people who finds it hard to get out of bed in the morning, maybe you need this wake-up light. It gets light gradually, mimicking sunrise, while serenading you with nature sounds like birdsong or a waterfall. Much less harsh than being yanked from sleep by a blaring alarm clock.

The colour of the light also changes as you get closer to your desired wake-up time: it starts as a dawn red, through warm orange to a bright yellow to resemble sunlight. Come bedtime, it works the other way too, gradually dimming as the radio gets quieter, encouraging you to nod off.

Its night light function is a welcome addition, providing just enough light for you to find your way in the dark. (It’s a lot softer than the glare of a bedside lamp.) Which will help you get back to sleep.

Rest has a hugely beneficial effect on our physical and mental health, so do yourself a favour and make sure you get enough sleep.

Get a Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light

This takes a two-pronged assault on insomnia. Not only is it a sleep mask, claiming to block out 100 percent of light to create an absolute dark zone – handy if light pollution is particularly rife where you live – but it also doubles as a pair of headphones, so you can block out outside noise, too.

It’s wireless, so you won’t get tangled in a cable when you should be nodding off, and connects to your phone using standard Bluetooth technology. And its memory sponge casing is super soft, providing a cosy sleep companion for wearing in bed (much more so than a standard pair of over-ear headphones).

It’s washable too. Whack on some Brian Eno and set sail for the land of nod.

Sleep easy with the Watotgafer Sleep Headphones

We all need a little motivation to stay active during the cold winter months. And what could be more motivating on a dark morning than some banging tunes to accompany your run?

These are some of the finest running headphones around. They connect to your phone wirelessly (though they do have a cable connecting them behind your neck), so don’t worry about getting tangled up in any cables as your arms flail wildly. They’re sweat- and splash-proof, and the six-hour battery life will last all but the most Ironman of training sessions.

Staying physically fit is more important now than ever. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make it fun with an absolutely killer soundtrack. Fire it up and get going!

Amp up your audio with Bose SoundSport Wireless

Enough wellness. Time for a well-earned break. What with everything going on at the moment, chances are you’re watching more telly than ever. So what better time to upgrade your screen?

If you don’t have the space, budget or desire for a monster screen, this is the next best thing. It’s one of the first OLED TVs at under 50 inches, and it’s an absolute belter. OLED screens have better black levels and contrast ratios than LCDs, meaning the image is more lifelike. Previously, they were only available at sizes of 55 inches or bigger, but now they’re finally getting smaller, so the rest of us can join the fun.

This one measures 48 inches across diagonally – for many, that’s the perfect size for the lounge. It has all the apps you could want, and the picture quality is second to none. Not leaving the house has never seemed so appealing.