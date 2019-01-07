And so January comes around. And with it, that empty feeling in our hearts and wallets.

But take heart. Mindful that money's tight this time of year, we've scoured the market to bring you the best value SIM only deals.

With SIMs starting at a shade over £6 per month, we've got you covered if your criteria is to trim your smartphone outgoings to a minimum.

But that's not all. We've got a smattering of pricier contracts that get you generous allowances and some great freebies for your money too.

Not least live Premier League games on BT Sport and zero-data streaming on Netflix. And we can bag you a £70 voucher to boot.

Want to see a more extensive range of SIM only deals? Head to our SIMs comparison page.

Need a bit of help switching network? You'll find all the advice and assistance you'll need in our one-stop guide.

Plusnet Mobile - £6.50 per month, one-month contract

MONTHLY ALLOWANCES: 1.5GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes.

Why it’s a good deal: This is one of the UK’s cheapest SIM only deals and gets you a decent amount of data for the price.

You also get inclusive roaming in 52 destinations with Plusnet Mobiles's Roam Like at Home scheme, as well as the option to set a spending cap. What's more, because it's a one-month contract, you can cancel with 30 days' notice.

Find the deal here: Plusnet Mobile.

iD Mobile - £10 per month, one-month contract

MONTHLY ALLOWANCES: 9GB of data, unlimited texts and 300 minutes.

Why it’s a good deal: 9GB per month is plenty, even for fairly heavy users. And at just over £1 per GB, you're getting really good value for money.

Throw in inclusive roaming in 50 locations in the EU and beyond, data rollover and the option to set spending caps and you've got yourself a deal.

Find the deal here: iD Mobile.

Three - £20 per month, 12-month contract

MONTHLY ALLOWANCES: 100GB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes.

Why it's a good deal: 100GB of data per month means you can fill your boots. And really take full advantage of the fact that Three allows you to use that allowance for tethering, so you can use your phone's internet connection to get online with any other internet-enabled devices you own.

Because this is what Three calls an Advanced Plan, you also qualify for inclusive roaming in 71 locations across the globe. And you get use of its Go Binge scheme. So, assuming you're already a Netflix customer, you can stream as much as you like and not even touch that whopping 100GB monthly allowance.

BT Mobile - £16 per month, 12-month contract (Existing BT customers only)

MONTHLY ALLOWANCES: 15GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts.

Why it's a good deal: First and foremost, you get use of the BT Sport app for the duration of your contract. That means you can watch live Premier League and Champions League games while you're on the go. Or UFC bouts and Premiership Rugby fixtures, if you like your sport a bit more fighty and physical.

Better still, if you buy it right now you also get £70 BT Reward Card, to spend on whatever you like.

All BT Mobile customers get to use their allowances in 47 locations in the EU and beyond for no extra charge. The only catch is that to qualify for this deal at this price, you'll need to be signed up to BT broadband.

Find the deal here: BT Mobile.

VOXI - 6GB per month, no contract

MONTHLY ALLOWANCES: 6GB of data per month, unlimited calls and unlimited texts.

Why it's a good deal: Aimed at heavy social media users, this VOXI deal allows you to spend as much as you like on Snapchat, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Viber, Pinterest and Facebook Messenger without eating into your data allowance.

VOXI is also throwing in a free £10 Amazon Gift Card and you can switch plan whenever you want with 30 days' notice.

So what's the catch? VOXI is only open to customers under 30. So if like me you're a bit long in the tooth, you're out in the cold.

Find the deal here: VOXI.

O2 - £20 per month, 12-month contract

MONTHLY ALLOWANCES: 6GB of data per month, unlimited calls and unlimited texts.

Why it's a good deal: Includes membership of O2's Priority Moments customer rewards scheme is one of the best around and gets you money-off at high-street stores, cheap lunch and sundry other offers.

You also get inclusive roaming in 47 locations and priority booking for tickets at all O2 venues.

Find the deal here: O2.

Can't see a SIM only deal that's right for you? Head to our SIMs comparison page to see a much wider range.