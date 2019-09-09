Five things we love about the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

So far, 2019 has been a great year for smartphones. There have been a number of really exciting devices released, and more still to come. But one that may have flown under your radar is the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G.

Released earlier this year, and part of Vodafone’s 5G lineup, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G is a tidy device with some excellent features that should definitely make it a contender for your next smartphone. Let’s take a look at some of its highlights.

It’s got a fantastic display

Apart from actually making phone calls, smartphones are all about surfing, scrolling and streaming. The one feature that brings the best out of your daily online activities is a great screen - and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G has a big 6.4-inch Full HD+ delight of a display.

Love taking pictures in the sunshine? Or maybe you’re a fan of reading in the evening? The Mi MIX 3 5G even has different screen modes for different situations so the display is always optimised. It’ll minimise glare in bright light and lessen strain on your eyes after dark.

There’s no front camera or fingerprint notch, and with virtually no bezel the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G display is practically all screen with no unsightly interruptions. So it’s safe to say this smartphone is great for watching shows and enjoying content.

It’s all set for 5G

Want to stay on top of all the latest mobile tech developments? Consider yourself an early adopter? Well, you’re definitely going to want to be connected to ultra-fast 5G. We’ve been testing 5G on the streets of London and we’re happy to say it’s genuinely a game changer for your daily smartphoning, and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G is just the smartphone to get you 5G-ing.

You can download movies in seconds to enjoy on the big, bright screen, snap photos with the excellent camera and share them online instantly, watch YouTube clips in glorious 4K UHD without even a second of buffering - the list goes on.

And if you’re a you’re a fan of mobile gaming, whether that’s the latest big name titles or just fun puzzlers, a 5G connection will have you playing your favourites with no annoying lag.

It’s a slider smartphone

Remember when slider phones were all the rage? Well Xiaomi have brought slider tech back - and it’s not just a throwaway gimmick. The Xiaomi’s slider actually houses the front camera, so it doesn’t take up any pace on the display. So next time you want to snap a selfie, just slide out the camera and get posing.

You can also use the slider for a number of other uses, like checking the weather, opening messages and more. It’s no flimsy addition either, it’s tested as working good as new after 300,000 slides, so you can show it off to your friends without any worry of wear and tear. And it’s immensely satisfying.

It does the basics really well

Fancy features are great, but you need to be able to do the basics too. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G has a powerful Snapdragon processor so it’s no slouch - apps load quickly and you can happily juggle multiple tabs without slowing down the smartphone.

It’s got a really good battery, one that easily lasts the whole day - and then some. So you can crack on with doing all the fun stuff.

It’s excellent value for money

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G is one of the best value smartphones available to buy right now. There aren’t many devices that combine great specs, an eye-catching screen, and 5G at this price point.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 35G is available on Vodafone's 5G plans, check out everything you need to know about Vodafone Unlimited in our in-depth guide.