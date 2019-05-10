Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL: Everything you need to know

Google has unveiled two new mid–range phones, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Heavily tipped, these devices are designed to give the very best Google experience on handsets that won’t leave your bank balance bereft.

And best of all, you can snag a free Chromebook if you snag one soon. Keen to know more? Read on and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

Impressive screen sizes

As the names suggest, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL come in two different sizes. The standard Pixel 3a measures 5.6–inches, with a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. The larger Pixel 3a XL clocks in at 6–inches with a 2160 x 1080 resolution.

Each features an always–on display, meaning you can see key information such as time, date and notifications on the screen at all times.

Snappy processor

Although the specs of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL aren’t quite as cutting edge as its top–end Pixel 3, they still come with a powerful processor in the form of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670.

Backed up by 4GB of RAM, this means both handsets will operate at a decent lick, certainly fast enough to handle streaming video and music, as well as gaming, and multi-tasking.

Cutting edge Night Sight camera

Google’s Night Sight camera has won huge plaudits for its ability to take detailed low light shifts and it’s coming to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Quite simply, it’s the best camera available at this price point.

What makes Night Sight especially cool is the fact it doesn’t require any extra hardware muscle. It’s essentially a clever night mode that lets the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL see in the dark. It takes amazing photos in low light without the need for a tripod to stabilise images, doing so by taking multiple shots and stitching them back together.

If you love taking pics at gigs or on big nights out, these phones are for you.

Huge battery life

Google claims that the Pixel 3a can keep kicking for up to 30 hours on a single charge. That’s great when you consider pricier models often check out after a day’s use. It’s helped by Android’s Adaptive Battery tech that works out how you use your phone and goes into a deep sleep mode when your phone’s safely tucked away.

The 3a’s battery comes in at 3,000mAh. The 3a XL at 3,700mAh. Both models come with an extra powerful 18W charger in the box, giving you seven hours of use on just 15 minutes of charge.

Simple design

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have wider bezels than pricier phones, giving them a classic, old school look. But they also have a simplicity that some phone manufacturers no longer seem to appreciate.

There’s no unseemly notch like those found on the latest iPhones and Google’s own Pixel 3 XL from 2018, while its rear fingerprint scanner keeps things sharp on the back. If you prefer your phone to have a simple and familiar design, then look no further.

Android Pie on board

Despite Google recently releasing test versions of its new Android Q software, it’s opted to stick with Android Pie on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. It’s the standard version found on Google’s other Pixel phones and on devices from Nokia and OnePlus.

Best of all, both phones will get updated to the next–generation software as soon as it’s released. That’s better than rival mid–range phones from Samsung, which takes months to bring new Google software to its phones.

Mid–range prices

This is where the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL really stand out. The 3a costs just £399 SIM–free, the 3a XL coming in at £469. That’s for a 64GB model, ample for all but the biggest hoarders.

You can snag the phones direct from Google or via Currys PC World, Carphone Warehouse and Argos. You can also score either on contract with EE, spreading the cost as needed. We have a great range of Pixel 3a deals and Pixel 3a XL deals.

Get a free Chromebook when you order a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL

This is a serious sweetener. If you buy the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL from Currys PC World or Carphone Warehouse, you can claim a free Google Chromebook, a laptop using Google’s Chrome OS.

It’s easy to claim. To do so, you need to make a claim 14 days after you buy a 3a or 3a XL (but within 45 days of purchase). Once the claim is validated you’ll get a Chromebook within 60 days. The claim form opens on 20th May.