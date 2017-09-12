iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: everything you need to know

Apple has pulled the wrappers off the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

The new phones are upgraded versions of last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, with a slew of internal tweaks and changes to its frame.

Want to know more? Read on and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Same design, new material

If the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus look familiar, it’s because they stick closely to the design template of last year’s range.

Apple is sticking with a tried and tested approach with these particular models. That's in contrast to the iPhone X, which features a radical new look.

However, they're not identical to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, by any means.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus phones use new materials, with steel-reinforced glass on the front and back and aluminium around the sides.

Think iPhone 4 and you get the idea.

Louder speakers

Speakers were the big draw on last year’s iPhones. And the iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus have been boosted in the audio department, too.

Apple says the speakers are 25% louder than on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, meaning there’s no need to splash out on small external Bluetooth blasters when you want to listen to music out loud.

Better cameras

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both feature new cameras.

The former has a 12-megapixel sensor that lets in 83% more light, as well as new colour filters, deeper pixels and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

OIS was previously exclusive to the iPhone 7 Plus, so this is a big deal.

The dual cameras on the iPhone 8 also have 12-megapixel sensors, with extra wide apertures and OIS.

But they also feature a new Portrait Lighting mode, which is designed to allow users to tweak the background of pictures to get professional results.

New A11 chip for AR apps

As with every new iPhone, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are powered by a brawny new chipset.

The A11 Bionic chip is designed to work with innovative augmented reality (AR) apps.

Photo modes can bring games into the real world, while Apple showed off plans to show player starts during a baseball game just by holding up the device and pointing it at the field of play.

Wireless charging

The glass back on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus means they can be charged wirelessly with Apple's charging mat, called AirPower. That's a first for an Apple smartphone.

Apple claims outlets such as airports and restaurants will soon start offering charging plates too, after it teamed up with Qi, the open standard for wireless charging.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will also work with third-party charging plates, and with charging stations in Apple stores around the world.

Pricing and availability

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available to pre-order now. And will land on shop shelves on 22nd September.

You can check out iPhone 8 deals at your dedicated comparison page.

Interested in the iPhone 8 Plus instead? Take a look at our pick of the best deals.