iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max vs iPhone X: what’s the difference?

Apple’s new iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max have been officially unveiled, after months of leaks and speculation.

But are they worth splashing out for, especially when last year’s iPhone X remains one of the best smartphones available right now?

We’ve stacked the two new iPhones up against the iPhone X and explored their key differences to help you decide which one is worth buying.

Read on and we’ll explain how the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone X measure up against each other.

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max vs iPhone X: Screen

The new iPhone Xs features the same 5.8–inch screen as that found on last year’s iPhone X.

As suggested by its name, the iPhone Xs Max comes with a much larger 6.5–inch display, which thanks to its edge–to–edge design is around the same size as 2017’s iPhone 8 Plus.

The screens on all three devices use low power, ultra bright OLED tech, unlike the new iPhone Xr, which comes with a less lavish, but still pretty good LCD screen.

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max vs iPhone X: Cameras

The iPhone X features a dual lens set-up, which pairs two 12-megapixel sensors. One is a telephoto lens, the other a wide-angle.

Its front–facing camera is excellent, with the ability to take portrait mode selfies and use facial mapping to create impressive lighting effects. The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs offer more of the same.

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max pack the same 12 megapixel sensors, although these sensors are wider and offer deeper pixels, which means sharper photos.

Apple says that the A12 Bionic chip means that the iPhone Xs can offer improved, clearer portraits and faster processing for the likes of facial detection.

A new Smart HDR feature captures more frames and analyses each one, merging them into one perfect shot. There's also the ability to change the depth of field in images after they've been taken.

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max vs iPhone X: Speed and performance

The iPhone X we know and love comes with an A11 Bionic chip, first released last year.

This ultra efficient chipset is one of the best on the market and works at lightning rate to open up apps and websites faster than most rival devices.

This year's iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max feature the latest A12 Bionic processor from Apple. This is 50% faster than the A11 and is designed to make the new handsets especially good for gaming.

Apple says the battery on the iPhone Xs will last 30 minutes longer than the iPhone X, while the iPhone Xs Max will keep going for up to 90 minutes more. Both phones feature dual SIM tech, using eSIM tech to back up a standard SIM card.

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max vs iPhone X: Storage

The iPhone X comes in 64GB and 256GB editions. The latest iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max up this to 128GB and 512GB respectively.

The latter is a first for Apple, as it looks to take on Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Note 9, offering users the chance to stash countless songs, photos and files, as well as download content heavy games and apps without having to delete a thing.

iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max vs iPhone X: Price

The iPhone X was priced from £999 for a 64GB model last year, rising to £1,149 for a 256GB. Its price may drop in time, but Apple hasn't said anything yet.

The iPhone Xs comes in at £999, £1,149 and £1,349 for 64GB, 256GB and 512GB, while the top–end iPhone Xs Max costs a hefty £1,099 (64GB), £1,249 (256GB) and £1,149 (512GB).

Both phones are available to pre-order now. You can get the iPhone Xs from £66 a month with nothing to pay upfront. Or you can get the larger iPhone Xs Max for £66 a month with no upfront cost.