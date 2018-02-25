Nokia's new Android phones: Five things you need to know

HMD Global (which owns Nokia) has drawn back the curtain on three new Android smartphones at Mobile World Congress 2018: the new Nokia 6, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Nokia claims it's among the top 15 smartphone brands in 15 markets globally, and aims to be one of the top smartphone brands in the world. Can these smarties help it achieve that?

Let's take a look at them.

1 Nokia 6

HMD Global has updated the Nokia 6 with a new model for 2018.

That's hardly surprising, considering the Nokia 6 was the firm's best selling Android phone in 2017.

It claims it's up to 60 per cent faster than the previous model.

The battery has also been boosted – you can now charge it 50 per cent in under half an hour. Perfect for juicing up before you run out of the house.

It also takes 'bothies' (that's a selfie and a snap with the rear camera at the same time), which you can activate using a voice prompt in Google Assistant.

The Nokia 6 will come in three colours.

2 Nokia 7 Plus

The 7 Plus is a bit snazzier in terms of design. It's milled from a single block of aluminium, and has six layers of ceramic paint.

It has a 6-inch Full HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. 4GB of RAM should handle tasks with aplomb, while the Zeiss optics help the three cameras take super sharp shots.

There are also some AI-powered imaging features. You can modify the lighting as if you were in a studio, while portrait segmentation helps you touch up snaps of people.

You can add masks to your bothies, as well as animate a character and send it as a video message to friends.

Its two-day battery life should see you through a weekend without needing a charge.

3 Nokia 8 Sirocco

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is the flagship. It's milled from a single block of stainless steel. It's claimed this has 2.5 times the structural integrity of aluminium.

Which means it should be hardwearing enough to handle anything you can throw at it. It also features diamond cuts at the edges.

It's water- and dust-resistant, and has wireless charging, for juicing up without plugging in.

It's 7.5mm slim, and under 2mm at its thinnest point.

It has the same main camera as the Nokia 7 Plus, with a telephoto lens, and three high dynamic range microphones. Inside is a monster 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

4 Android Oreo

All three handsets run Android 8.0 Oreo, which is the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.

It brings such features as longer battery life thanks to more efficient power management of apps, quicker boot up speed, smarter autofill and picture-in-picture when using two apps at once.

5 Out in April

All three phones will go on sale in April. The new Nokia 6 will cost €279, the 7 Plus €399 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco €749.