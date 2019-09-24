O2 Unlimited plans give you unlimited data

If you’re always running out of data, then O2’s Unlimited plans could be for you. They give you unlimited data, meaning you can stream, surf, social network and more without worrying about exceeding your allowance.

They’re now available on O2’s Custom plans and SIM-only contracts. Read on to find out everything you need to know.

What are O2’s Unlimited plans?

They’re plans that don’t put a limit on how much data you can use each month. Which makes them extremely tempting for anyone who spends a lot of time streaming films, TV shows or YouTube, or playing games online.

How much do they cost?

The cheapest option is £33 a month on an 18-month SIM-only plan. Though you will have to factor in the cost of the phone, if you’re buying a new handset to go with your new plan.

They’re also available on contract. Buy a new iPhone 11, for example, and you’ll pay £30 upfront, then £60.55 a month for unlimited data, plus unlimited calls and texts, too. This is a 36-month contract.

O2’s contracts are customisable, so you can personalise them how you see fit. Want a longer contract that has you paying less each month? No problem, just specify that when you’ve selected your phone.

Unlimited plans are available on O2’s Family Plan, which covers everyone kin the household. This also includes O2’s Family discount, O2 Open (its employee perks scheme) and O2 Student plans.

What phones are available?

The good news is Apple’s new iPhone 11 range is included. This comprises the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The main difference between the 11 and the 11 Pro is the camera – the 11 Pro has three cameras on the back instead of two, giving you more photographic features and options.

The 11 Pro Max is the same as the Pro, but bigger.

As well as these, O2’s Unlimited plans are available on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. These are some of the hottest phones around right now.