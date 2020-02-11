Samsung Galaxy S20 camera: everything you need to know

The S20 isn’t short of selling points – it’s super powerful, has an amazing new screen and a bigger battery than its predecessor, the S10. But perhaps the biggest selling point is its camera.

Or cameras, rather. Because it boasts no fewer than three rear cameras (four on the more powerful models), as well as a front-facer. Each of these lenses has their own unique skill. And they all combine to give it some truly amazing photographic abilities.

Let’s dig a little deeper and find out more about it.

Photography to the power of 3 (or 4)

The standard S20 has three rear cameras. There’s a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens.

The S20+ has the same arrangement, plus the addition of a DepthVision camera for portrait mode. And the S20 Ultra ups the wide angle lens to a whopping 108 megapixels. That extra power will mean far more detail in your shots – zoom in from afar, and your subject will still be pin sharp. Which should be useful when it comes to cropping shots down.

One shot, multiple snaps

One of the best new features is called Single Take. It uses the phone’s photographic grunt to take multiple shots from all different angles with a single press of the camera shutter.

That means you can pick the best from a selection of wildly different snaps. It basically gives you the same results as taking lots of different shots, but without the time and energy required. No more getting down on your knees to capture that tricky angle.

Make your own filters

Everyone loves an Instagram filter, right? They make your snaps look much more authentic, and add a really personal touch. But here’s a way to make them even more personal: by making your own filters.

A new mode lets you take the colour from one of your shots and use it as a filter. Love that hazy golden sky come sunset? Use it as a filter for your next shot.

This will be especially great for theming collections of photos, for example during a stay at a beach resort, or using the crisp blue sky of a skiing trip to tie all your holiday snaps together.

Ultra zoom

The S20 Ultra – the biggest and most powerful phone in the S20 range – has the most powerful camera, equipped with a 100x space zoom. That will get you closer than ever to your subject. But it also opens up the shooting possibilities considerably.

Say you’re snapping a city panorama from your hotel window. When you look at the snap afterwards, you see something interesting in one corner. With the 100x zoom, you can zoom into that part of the picture, crop it, and you’ll have a whole new snap with a new focal point. Because of the immense power of the zoom and the number of megapixels at play, you won’t lose any quality in the image, meaning it’ll stay nice and sharp instead of going all grainy and blocky. You’ll look like an award-winning photographer in no time!

More detailed selfies

The S20 and S20+ have 10-megapixel front-facers, while the S20 Ultra ups this to a crazy 40 megapixels. That will mean much more detailed selfies, which is especially useful when taking group shots, or trying to capture some of the background without losing detail. Smile!

Want the best camera phone we've ever seen? Take a look at our best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S20, the S20+ and the S20 Ultra.