Sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and get a free gift

The Samsung S20 FE may be one of the newest phones around, but if you sign up for it right now, you can get a fantastic free gift.

When you buy or sign up for a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or FE 5G from a participating retailer, you can choose a free XBox controller and a 3-month subscription for the XBox Game Pass Ultimate. Or, if online gaming isn’t your style, you can get a free Samsung Fit2 fitness tracker instead.

So who qualifies for a free gift? And how do you claim it? Here’s everything you need to know about getting a free XBox gaming package or Samsung Fit2 with the S20 FE or FE 5G.

How do you qualify for a free gift when buying the Samsung S20 FE?

As we’ve mentioned, the offer is for those purchasing a Samsung S20 FE handset from a participating retailer. And as expected, the purchaser must be a UK, Isle of Man resident and be 18 or older.

But you’d better get in quick because the offer is only running until 27th October.

How to claim your Samsung S20 FE gift

According to the Samsung official website, once your phone arrives you should head to the pre-installed app “Samsung members”. Once there, head to the benefit section and fill out the form.

You’ll need information such as proof of purchase and the date of purchase. If asked for your phone’s IMEI number you can find it in the About phone section in the Settings.

Once the pertinent details are filled out, Samsung will send a code to your email, which you can then use to select a gift from the options provided.

To ensure you receive the gift, you must have completed the process by 29th November at the latest.

What retailers are participating in this offer?

Below is a list of participants for both consumers and businesses:

Amazon.co.uk (sold & dispatched by Amazon only)

AO Mobile

AO.com

Argos

BT

BT Enterprise

Carphone Warehouse

Direct Mobiles

Dixons Travel

EE

e2save

giffgaff

Go Mobile



Harrods

ID Mobile,

John Lewis

Littlewoods

Mobile Phones Direct

Mobiles.co.uk

O2

Phones.co.uk,

Phonespot

Samsung Experience Store,

Samsung Shop Online (including Samsung Student Shop Online & Samsung Exclusive Offer Shop Online)

Selfridges

Sky

The Smartphone Company

Three

Very

Vodafone

VOXI

Virgin Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Tesco UK

Tekzone (Selfridges)

Aerial Communications

Carphone Warehouse Business

Currys PC World

Daisy Communications

Daisy Connect

Insight

O2 Business

Onecom

Raylo

Reward Mobile

Voice Mobile

XMA

Samsung Kings Cross

Chitter Chatter

Get Connected

Starline

MDEE

Mainline

Microsoft

4G Upgrades

Want to get Samsung's latest smartphone and a fantastic free gift? Check out all our best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals.