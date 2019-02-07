Sky scoops four prizes at Uswitch Broadband and Mobile Awards

Sky scooped an impressive four gongs last night at the Uswitch Broadband and Mobile Awards 2019, beating off stiff challenges from EE, Plusnet and Vodafone.

Sky’s strong showing at the ceremony saw it take the trophies for Best Pay Monthly Network, Best Value Pay Monthly, Best Network for Customer Service and Quadplay Provider of the Year.

It was a successful night for Vodafone too, which picked up the awards for Best Value Broadband Provider and the prestigious Broadband Provider of the Year.

EE was named Fastest Mobile Network and garnered most votes from the public to take the title of Most Popular Network.

In recognition of consistently highly-rated customer care, the prize for Best Provider for Customer Service went to Plusnet, which also picked up Best SIM Only Network.

Elsewhere, Now TV collected the award for TV Provider of the Year, while TalkTalk was Voted Most Popular Broadband Provider.

Following a year in which Huawei has gone from challenger brand to household name, the Chinese phone-maker took Handset of the Year for the Mate 20 Pro and was named Manufacturer of the Year for its portfolio of well received devices at a range of price points.

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro also came close in the Telcoms Innovation category, but its reverse wireless charging technology was pipped at the post by the Google Pixel 3’s excellent Night Sight low-light photography mode.

In the TV categories, the award for Best Smart Media Device went to Amazon’s Fire Stick, with Google’s Chromecast a close second.

Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, said: “At a time when there is so much competition and innovation in the telecoms sector, it takes sustained excellence for any one provider to really stand out from the crowd, making Sky’s successes all the more impressive.

“Interestingly, three of Sky’s four wins were for its mobile service - perhaps an area where it is not historically been seen as a major player, but one where the value and quality of its offering have now deservedly been recognised.

“Huawei’s seismic impact on the UK market was confirmed by its wins for Manufacturer and Handset of the Year, a further demonstration that the smartphone industry and consumers alike are impressed by offerings beyond the usual suspects.

“With 5G arriving this year, expect mobile manufacturers to push the boundaries even further as they bid to counter the increasing smartphone apathy with a selection of exciting new devices.”

Doku added: “The variety of winners in the broadband and TV categories was a clear reflection of the impressive range of options to choose from, with consumers now able to select individual streaming services or picking a triple play provider.

“Vodafone was the big winner, though, taking home both Provider of the Year and Best Value Provider - a testament to their strides in offering keenly priced and attractive broadband packages to consumers.

“Netflix continues to set the standard for on-demand TV content, with Sky and Now TV also drawing deserved recognition for both their content and their user-friendly services.

“The ongoing word-of-mouth success of Netflix’s recent Fyre Festival documentary has shown how social media plays an increasingly important role in creating a buzz around a show or film, making original content more vital than ever for on-demand services to stand out and drive consumers to their platforms.”

2019 Award Winners & Highly Commended

Broadband & TV Categories Winner Highly commended Best Triple Play Provider Now TV BT Best Provider Customer Service Plusnet Vodafone Best Smart Media Device (judges’ award) Amazon Fire Stick Google Chromecast Best TV Content (judges’ award) Netflix Sky Best TV Streaming Service (judges’ award) Netflix Now TV Best Value Broadband Provider Vodafone Plusnet Broadband Provider of the Year Vodafone Plusnet Fastest Broadband Provider Virgin Media BT TV Provider of the Year Now TV EE Most Popular Broadband Provider TalkTalk BT

Mobile Categories Winner Highly commended Best Network Coverage O2 Vodafone Best Network for Customer Service Sky giffgaff Best Network for Data giffgaff Sky Best Network for Roaming Three EE Fastest Mobile Network - Powered by Opensignal EE Vodafone Best Pay Monthly Network Sky BT Mobile Best PAYG Network SMARTY Voxi Best Retailer for Customer Service Apple Argos Best SIM-Only Network Plusnet Virgin Best Value Pay Monthly Sky iD Mobile Best Value SIM-Only SMARTY Plusnet High Street Retailer of the Year Apple Argos Mobile Manufacturer of the Year (judges’ award) Huawei Samsung Handset of the Year (judges’ award) Huawei Mate 20 Pro Google Pixel 3 Mobile Reseller of the Year Mobile Phones Direct Affordable Mobiles Network of the Year giffgaff Sky Online Retailer of the Year (judges’ award) Amazon John Lewis Best Newcomer of the Year Xiaomi KTM Mobile Most Popular Mobile Network EE O2