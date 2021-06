Uswitch Mobiles Pub Quiz Think you know everything about mobiles? Let's find out.

Bluetooth technology is named after...?

Why did Samsung withdraw the Note 7 from sale?

When did the first Android phone go on sale?

What year did the first iPhone come out?

How much did the first smartphone cost in the US when it launched in the early ‘80s?

How big was the original iPhone?

Who became Apple CEO after Steve Jobs?

In which country was Nokia founded?

Which company owns the Android operating system that powers most of the world’s smartphones?

When was the first mobile phone released?

What did the world's first text message say?

Which company released the first ever smartphone?

What does SIM stand for?

Which is the oldest mobile phone network?

Which was the first mobile phone manufacturer?

Why did Steve Jobs name the company Apple?

What was the first game to feature on a mobile phone?

Which ‘60s rock band sued Apple for infringing copyright?

Which was the first James Bond movie to show 007 using a mobile phone?

Which company made the first flip phone?

Your rating - LANDLINE Oh dear, not a great showing, maybe brush up on your mobile phone history and give us a call back.

Your rating - MOBILE Nice work! You know your ringtones from your apps, you'll soon be ready for an upgrade.