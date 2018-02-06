Vodafone Basics SIM only deals: everything you need to know

Vodafone has unveiled a new range of budget-friendly SIM only deals, aimed squarely at anyone looking to keep costs down and stay in control of their data usage and spending.

Dubbed Vodafone Basics, they start from a very reasonable £6, but get you competitive data allowances and unlimited texts and minutes. And they allow you to tether your phone to get online with other devices too.

Read on and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Vodafone Basics SIM Only deals.

How much will a Vodafone Basics SIM only deal set me back?

Vodafone Basics SIM Only deals are cheap, by anyone's estimation.

There are three to choose from: an entry-level £6 per month offer, as well contracts priced £8 per month and £10 per month.

All three deals come with unlimited UK calls and texts.

Opt for the £6 contract and you get a monthly allowance of 500MB of data. And on the £8 and £10 plans, you'll get 1GB and 3GB respectively.

The option to tether your phone and use it as a de facto mobile broadband dongle is common to all plans too.

So you can use your Vodafone data allowance to get online with other internet-enabled devices too.

How long are the contracts?

You need to sign up for 12 months on all Vodafone Basics SIM only deals.

That means that unlike some SIM only packages, there are no 30 day terms and you’re locked in for a year. But at these prices, that’s not a deal-breaker in our eyes.

How do they stop me overspending?

With data caps. These automatically put a hard brake on your data usage, so you won't rack up unexpectedly high bills.

To let you know, Vodafone sends out an initial text message when you're nearing your monthly usage limit for data. Then you'll get another notification when you've hit your limit.

Thereafter, the data cap is active and you won't be able to use any more data until the contract refreshes once the month is up.

If you decide you do need more data, you can remove the cap by contacting Vodafone.

Can I try out the SIMs before I commit?

Yes. As part of Vodafone’s Network Satisfaction Guarantee you can try out a Vodafone Basics SIM Only contract for 30 days before committing.

That means if you find the data allowance isn't enough for you (or you find you're hamstrung by usage restrictions, more of which shortly), you can cancel with no penalty.

How do Vodafone Basics stack up against the competition?

Price-wise, Vodafone Basics are pretty competitive when stacked up against offers from rival networks and providers.

Right now, for instance, Three serves up 4GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for £10 on a 12-month deal.

O2, meanwhile has a 5GB per month data deal, with unlimited calls and texts for £15 per month.

Ultra-budget network SMARTY has 4GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts, for £10 a month.

iD Mobile, Carphone Warehouse’s in–house network, has 250 minutes, 5,000 texts and 2,25GB data for just £5.

Can I use my Vodafone Basics SIM abroad?

No. Roaming is not included as part of Vodafone Basics.

So if you want to make calls when on holiday, or check out Google Maps to see where you are, you may want to look at Vodafone's higher-end, slightly pricier plans.

These get you use of the excellent Roam Free scheme and allow to use your UK allowances in 50 destinations for no extra charge.

Get up to speed with Vodafone's Roam Free scheme with our FAQ.

And what about any added extras?

According to the Vodafone website, “No discounts, promotions, offers, or flexible upgrades are compatible with Vodafone Basics.”

As you might expect for plans at this price point, Vodafone Basics SIM only plans don't include the deal-sweeteners, such as 6-months' free Sky Sports Mobile TV or Spotify Premium, that you get on its top-of-the-range Red Entertainment plans.

Basics also can't use Vodafone's zero-data Passes to benefit from out–of–data–bundle access to video and music streaming platforms or social networks.

But given that the target market for Basics plans are people who probably don't stream too much and are more concerned with sticking to a budget, that's unlikely to put them off.

