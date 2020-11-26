Black Friday tech deals

Black Friday is just around the corner, but there are already a wealth of deals on the latest gadgets, gifts and devices at bargain prices that are ready to be snapped up.

To help you out, we’re trawling the internet to bring you our pick of the best tech deals from some of the UK’s biggest retailers, including Amazon, Curry’s and John Lewis. We'll also be highlighting some great Uswitch exclusive deals, so keep your eyes peeled for them.

We’re focusing principally on Black Friday TV deals, cut-price laptops and discounted headphones, e-readers and smart home accessories. But, of course, if we spy anything else particularly eye-catching, we’ll make sure you know about that too.

And we’ll be constantly updating the page to highlight super time-limited offers that run for just a few hours. In short, we'll be doing the hard work, so you don't have to. So keep checking back with us for new Black friday bargains.

Make sure you bookmark this page. We'll bring you more news when we have it.

All prices are correct at time of writing.

Black Friday SIM-free phones

Whether you want to treat yourself to a new handset or you want to buy a loved one their first ever smartphone so they can stay connected with you, Black Friday is a great time to get one.

Here, you'll find a great selection of Black Friday handset deals from some of the best smartphone makers in the world, including Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi. There may even be a few iPhone Black Friday deals closer to the day. We'll keep you updated. In the meantime, check out our pick of the best Black Friday SIM-free phone offers.

Black Friday TVs and gaming

When you think of Black Friday deals, discounted TVs generally spring to mind. And with good reason. This year, we've trawled the internet for you and found loads of great Black Friday TV deals that'll help you watch all your favourite movies in style this Christmas.

And we've also had a look for some great offers on games consoles, video games and accessories to help you get ahead with your Christmas shopping without breaking the bank.

Black Friday streaming sticks

With so many of us stuck at home, there's never been a better time to buy a streaming stick. And especially now there's a new series of The Crown to watch, Disney Plus to catch up on and some must-watch Christmas movies on Amazon Prime, it'll be really handy to have all your streaming services in one place.

Black Friday working from home deals

More of us are working from home than ever before. And, considering we're in a second UK-wide lockdown, now might be a good time to upgrade your home office. Whether you're in the market for a new laptop or a bigger monitor, we've found loads of great Black Friday deals to improve your work from home life.

Black Friday headphones and speakers deals

Want to treat yourself to a new pair of headphones or a smart speaker? Black Friday is a great time to improve the audio in your life. We've got some great deals from Beets, Panasonic and Sony. So check them out.

