  4. How to claim free AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones when you buy a Samsung phone

Last updated: 21 August 2019

In the market for a new phone? Now’s the perfect time to grab a new Samsung smartphone as you can also get a pair of AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones worth £129 completely free.

Yep, all you have to do is buy a Samsung Galaxy A50, A70, A80 or S10e between now and 19th September to claim your fantastic wireless headphones.

AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones

The AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones are the perfect companion for your brand new smartphone. Thanks to Bluetooth, they sync up together in seconds so you can enjoy albums, playlists and podcasts without any pesky wires getting in the way.

They sound great too, finely tuned by the audio experts at AKG so all your favourite songs sound just like they did in the recording studio - rich details and deep bass.

They’re comfy to wear, keep you in tune with your surroundings with an Ambient Aware feature and have a battery life that lasts 33 hours off a single charge.

How do I claim a free pair of headphones?

Getting your free AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones is easy and can be completely sorted in 4 steps.

Step 1

Buy a Galaxy A50, A70, A80 or S10e smartphone at any point from now until the 19th of September. Yep, the offer is up and running now so you can get the wheels in motion today.

Step 2

Once you’ve bought your chosen Samsung smartphone and have got proof of purchase, visit Samsung’s offer page , find the CLAIM NOW button and follow the instructions. Remember, you will need to submit your proof of purchase so be sure to keep it at hand.

Step 3

Samsung will check over your claim, and once it’s been validated you’ll receive a confirmation email where you can check over your personal details.

Step 4

Once that’s all done, you’ll get your free pair of AKG Y500 Wireless Headphones within 45 days.

You can find the full terms and conditions for this offer over on Samsung’s website.

Ray Ali

