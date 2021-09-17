iPhone 13 buyer’s guide

Apple has now revealed its new range of smartphones - the iPhone 13. Say hello to four new phones - the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All come with Apple’s powerful A15 chip, an array of fresh new colours, fantastic cameras and 5G.

As of 17 September, all four of these new iPhones are available to preorder. Sure, you can buy them outright if you like, but what about picking one up on a great monthly contract deal? What are the cheapest iPhone 13 deals? And are there any bonuses on offer too?

Let’s take a look at all the latest preorder deals major networks have put together for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Vodafone iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 13 range is now up for preorder on Vodafone. The iPhone 13 mini can be yours from just £40 a month with £29 upfront, the standard iPhone 13 starts at £43 a month and £29 upfront, the iPhone 13 Pro’s prices begin at £47 per month and £49 upfront and the big iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at £54 per month and £49 upfront.

You can trade in your old iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max to get a total saving of £360 saving over the course of a 24 month contract.

Find out more about Vodafone’s iPhone 13 pre-order deals

Three iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

Three has also got some excellent preorders for the iPhone 13 range.

Three has revealed pre-order deals for the entire iPhone 13 range, and prices start at £39 per month for the iPhone mini, £43 per month for the iPhone 13, £51 per month for the iPhone 13 Pro and £56 per month for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. All deals except for the iPhone 13 mini have a £49 upfront charge too.

Check out Three’s iPhone 13 pre-order deals

O2 iPhone iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

O2 has some exciting preorder deals up for the iPhone 13 series too.

The network’s deals start at £46.49 per month for the iPhone 13 mini with £20 upfront, the standard iPhone 13 (starts at £48.98 per month with a £30 upfront cost, the premium iPhone 13 Pro starts at £60.50 per month with £30 upfront, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost £63.50 per month.

Get more info on O2’s deals

EE iPhone iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max deals

EE has some great pre-order offers ready for the iPhone 13. EE’s deals start off at £49 per month for the standard iPhone 13, £45 per month for the iPhone mini (again with an upfront charge of £80), £57 a month for the iPhone 13 Pro and £63 a month for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The two Pro models both have an £100 upfront charge too.

Find out more on EE's iPhone 12 deals.