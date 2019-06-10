Samsung’s cash-back offer: everything you need to know

To celebrate the launch of it's excellent new mid-range devices, Samsung is offering cash back on qualifying purchases before the 27th June.
Front and centre of its cash-back promotion is Samsung’s newest smartphone, the A70. The beautiful device comes with a luscious screen, a great camera and decent battery life. And right now, you can get a whopping £60 cash-back if you buy it before 27th.
But it’s not just the A series handsets that come with a cash reward. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, the Tab S4 and new wireless Galaxy buds all come with money back offers, too.
Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, let’s find out as we look at everything you need to know about Samsung’s cashback promotion.
Which devices are included and how much cash-back do I get?
As you might expect, the more expensive the device, the more cash you get back. So, the Galaxy Buds comes with £30 cash-back, while the Galaxy Watch Active gets you £40 and the A70 comes with a reward of £60.
Here’s a full list of the devices included in the offer and how much cash you’ll get back:
|Samsung product
|Money back
|A70
|£60
|A50
|£50
|A40
|£40
|A20e
|£30
|Galaxy Buds
|£30
|Galaxy Watch Active
|£40
|Galaxy Watch 46mm (BT)
|£50
|Galaxy Watch 42mm (BT)
|£50
Which networks and retailers are participating in the offer?
As well as being able to claim your cash reward if you buy direct from Samsung, the offer also applies if you buy from a wide range of participating retailers and networks.
These include:
- Amazon.co.uk
- AO.com
- Argos
- BT
- Carphone Warehouse
- Currys PC World
- e2save.co.uk
- EE
- GiffGaff
- ID Mobile
- John Lewis
- Littlewoods
- Mobile Phones Direct
- Mobiles.co.uk
- O2
- Samsung Experience Store
- Samsung Shop Online
- Selfridges
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Very
- Virgin Mobile
How do I claim my money?
To claim your cash, all you need to do is head to Samsung’s website within 30 days of buying your device and fill out the form.
First, tick all of the boxes to confirm you've read the terms and conditions and that you're ready to fill the form out.
If you’ve bought a smartphone, you’ll need the IMEI number. You can find this by dialling *#06#. If you’ve bought a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Tab, however, you’ll need the serial number instead.
You'll also need to fill in your contact information and bank details and attach a copy of your receipt. A scanned copy will do fine.
After you’ve submitted the form, just sit back and wait for your cash to appear in your account. You should get it within 30 days of your claim validation.
How long is the offer on for?
The deadline for this offer is 27th June. So you'll need to get in quick if you want to take advantage of the cashback deal.
Want to get Samsung's latest handset along with £60 cashback? Take a look at all our best Galaxy A70 deals.
Prefer the A50 with £50 cashback? Here are all our best Galaxy A50 deals.
Want the A40 with £40 cashback? Check out all our best Galaxy A40 deals.
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rumours: specs, release date, price and everything you need to know
Get the inside line on Samsung's next Galaxy Note.
-
Samsung Galaxy S10 camera review: great photos with no fuss
We get behind the camera to find out if this triple lens setup lives up to the hype.
-
Samsung Galaxy S10 tips and tricks: how to get the most out of your new handset
We've done some digging to find the hidden features that make the S10 even better.