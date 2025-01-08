If you’re a pay monthly mobile customer with Tesco Mobile, you may be wondering if your monthly fees will go up in 2025.

Like many other mobile, broadband, and pay TV providers, Tesco has been annually raising the monthly cost of its mobile contracts around the end of each financial year. These scheduled increases are a way for companies to keep pace with inflation and make sure they cover the cost of doing business.

For some customers, the price increases come as a surprise. They expect the monthly price they signed up for to stay the same throughout the contract. Having your mobile bill increase unexpectedly during the contract term can be stressful, and it can be difficult to predict how much you’ll pay if the increase depends on the rate of inflation.

Ofcom has ruled that companies need to make it clearer to customers how much they will pay each month during their contract and if those rates will change. The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has also set new rules. Customers should be aware at the point of sale what they’re going to pay each month, before and after any annual price rises.

Importantly, though, these changes don’t apply to contracts that were started before the rules came into force in January 2025. So, the kind of increase you get will depend on the age of your contract.

Tesco Mobile’s mid-contract price increases for April 2025

Tesco Mobile is one of a handful of mobile companies that has frozen at least some of its prices.

As long as you’re on one of its Clubcard deals, your monthly bills should stay the same. Tesco promises that prices are frozen for the length of the contract with its Clubcard plans.

However, the price freeze stops at the end of the Clubcard deal, so you’re subject to the same annual price hikes as non-Clubcard customers.

If you’re a Tesco Mobile customer not on a Clubcard deal, or your Clubcard deal has ended, the prices will rise every April.

Tesco has announced that for contracts from 17 December 2024, price increases will be communicated in pounds and pence at the point of sale. There isn’t a set rate of increase for all customers - instead, the amount will depend on what each customer is already spending.

“These price increases will be relative to each customer’s basic monthly price, so will reflect their personal budget. This proportional model is a fairer way than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, where a customer on the lowest price would see their price increase by the same amount as a customer on the highest price,” Tesco said in a statement published in various news outlets.

For contracts dating from before the December pounds-and-pence prices, Tesco Mobile sets its price increases at the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 3.9%.