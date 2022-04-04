The Samsung Galaxy A13 has a 6.5-inch screen with 720p LCD display. This isn’t up there with the higher-spec screens of some mid range devices, but its decent at this price range. And you do get a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling content smoother than the usual 60Hz.
Looks wise, the A13 won’t be catching anyone’s eye with premium materials or stylistic flashes - it’s a simple handset at a simple price. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the side of the handset incorporated into the power button - and it’s lightning fast. It’s ultra responsive and registers your finger instantly.
The Galaxy A13 has a 50MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera. along with two low-res macro and depth sensors. It’s a pretty basic setup, but photos come out well even in moderately low light.
The Samsung Galaxy A13’s battery life is another strong point. At 5,000mAh it’s a very nig battery, and since it doesn’t have a flashy screen or high specs that mens the A13 should easily last more than a day before it needs a charge - maybe even two days. .
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is 5G, so provided you have a 5G data plan you can get connected to superfast mobile speeds
The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a very affordable £150, so you can buy it outright for your SIM only deal for not a lot of cash. Alternatively, check out our best deals above and grab it ona pay monthly contract.
