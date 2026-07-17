Samsung Galaxy A13 design and display

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has a 6.5-inch screen with a 720p LCD display. This isn’t up there with the screens of some other mid-range devices you can get, but it's decent at this price point. And it does have a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling through content and flipping between apps smoother than the usual 60Hz.

Looks-wise, the A13 won’t be catching anyone’s eye with premium materials or stylistic flashes - it’s a simple handset at a simple price. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the side of the handset incorporated into the power button, and it’s still lightning fast, which Samsung is well known for. It’s ultra-responsive and registers your finger instantly.

Samsung Galaxy A13 camera

The Galaxy A13 has a 50MP main camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and two lower-resolution macro and depth sensors. It’s a pretty basic setup, but photos come out well, even in moderately low light.

Samsung Galaxy A13 battery

The Samsung Galaxy A13’s battery life is another strong point. At 5,000mAh, it has a very big battery, and since it doesn’t have a flashy screen or high specs, the A13 should easily last more than a day before it needs a charge - maybe even two.

Is the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is 5G-capable, so provided you have a 5G data plan, you can connect to ultrafast internet speeds while you're on the move.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy A13 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a very affordable £179 for 4G and £219 for 5G, so you can buy it outright for your SIM only deal for not a lot of cash, compared to many other smartphones from top brands.

Alternatively, check out our best deals above and grab it on a pay monthly contract.