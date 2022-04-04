Samsung Galaxy A13 design and display

The Samsung Galaxy A13 has a 6.5-inch screen with 720p LCD display. This isn’t up there with the higher-spec screens of some mid range devices, but its decent at this price range. And you do get a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling content smoother than the usual 60Hz.

Looks wise, the A13 won’t be catching anyone’s eye with premium materials or stylistic flashes - it’s a simple handset at a simple price. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the side of the handset incorporated into the power button - and it’s lightning fast. It’s ultra responsive and registers your finger instantly.

Samsung Galaxy A13 camera

The Galaxy A13 has a 50MP main camera and a 5MP selfie camera. along with two low-res macro and depth sensors. It’s a pretty basic setup, but photos come out well even in moderately low light.

Samsung Galaxy A13 battery

The Samsung Galaxy A13’s battery life is another strong point. At 5,000mAh it’s a very nig battery, and since it doesn’t have a flashy screen or high specs that mens the A13 should easily last more than a day before it needs a charge - maybe even two days. .

cell lasted me a couple of days of moderate use on Wi-Fi; a heavy user would likely get through a full day and then some.

Is the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is 5G, so provided you have a 5G data plan you can get connected to superfast mobile speeds

How much does the Samsung Galaxy A13 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a very affordable £150, so you can buy it outright for your SIM only deal for not a lot of cash. Alternatively, check out our best deals above and grab it ona pay monthly contract.

When is the Samsung Galaxy A13 out?

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is out now!