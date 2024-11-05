University continues to be a popular route for young people after they finish at school. Despite tuition fees being increased to £9,000 a year in 2010, the number of students attending university has continued to rise, with UCAS predicting there will be up to a million applicants by 2030.

With this in mind, as part of our student hub, let’s delve into the world of university statistics to see how the number of undergraduates has fluctuated over the years and how much having a degree improves employability.

Total applicants to higher education via UCAS

Statistics by the House of Commons Library show how many uni students in the UK there are. The number of applicants to higher education has risen considerably since 1994. In 1994, there were 405,000 applicants to UK universities, with 90% of successful applicants coming from the UK.

A breakdown of applicants to higher education via UCAS