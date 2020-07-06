Can I get Syfy?

Syfy shows action, horror, fantasy and — as you would expect, given their name — science fiction series and films. It's easy to watch Syfy in the UK, no matter who your provider is.

If science fiction is your thing, you need to make a (star) date with Syfy. With vintage favourites Star Trek and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as current original series The Librarians and plenty of genre films, it’s packed with amazing fantasy drama and jaw-dropping visions of the future, both from the past and present.

Compare Uswitch's top Syfy TV packages Compare all of Uswitch's TV packages with Syfy Compare now

What TV shows are on Syfy?

Syfy’s line-up is pretty unique among UK broadcasters, with fantasy and science fiction shows making up the entirety of its programming, fans can expect to watch the following classic TV shows on Syfy:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Sleepy Hollow

Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Voyager

Compare Uswitch's top Syfy TV packages Compare all of Uswitch's TV packages with Syfy Compare now

Adding Syfy to a TV package

Syfy is available with most TV providers, including Sky, Virgin Media, NOW TV, TalkTalk and BT. If you subscribe to Sky, you should already have the Syfy channel is included with the basic Sky Entertainment package.

Virgin Media offers Syfy to subscribers on its Mixit package or higher, and if you're a TalkTalk subscriber, you'll need to sign up for the Entertainment TV Boost to get Syfy.

BT subscribers can get Syfy if they sign up for the Entertainment or VIP package.