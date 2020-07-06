 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content

Can I get Syfy?

Nick Baker - July 6th, 2020
Syfy shows action, horror, fantasy and — as you would expect, given their name — science fiction series and films. It's easy to watch Syfy in the UK, no matter who your provider is.

If science fiction is your thing, you need to make a (star) date with Syfy. With vintage favourites Star Trek and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as current original series The Librarians and plenty of genre films, it’s packed with amazing fantasy drama and jaw-dropping visions of the future, both from the past and present.

What TV shows are on Syfy?

Watch Star Trek on Syfy

Syfy’s line-up is pretty unique among UK broadcasters, with fantasy and science fiction shows making up the entirety of its programming, fans can expect to watch the following classic TV shows on Syfy:

  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation
  • Star Trek: Voyager

Adding Syfy to a TV package

Watch Syfy UK

Syfy is available with most TV providers, including Sky, Virgin Media, NOW TV, TalkTalk and BT. If you subscribe to Sky, you should already have the Syfy channel is included with the basic Sky Entertainment package.

Virgin Media offers Syfy to subscribers on its Mixit package or higher, and if you're a TalkTalk subscriber, you'll need to sign up for the Entertainment TV Boost to get Syfy.

BT subscribers can get Syfy if they sign up for the Entertainment or VIP package.

