If you're struggling with debt it can be scary to think about and it's tempting to try and ignore your problems, but the best thing to do is face up to them as soon as possible.

The Debt Advice Foundation explains

We spoke to David Rodger, Managing Director of debt advice charity, Debt Advice Foundation about the importance of facing up to your financial problems:

Here at Debt Advice Foundation, our research shows that a significant number of seriously over-indebted people that have sought debt help, do not end up taking the advice that they've been given.

You'd think that acting on the advice that an independent advisor has given them should be straightforward compared to taking that very difficult first step of asking for help.

The problem is that by 'burying your head in the sand' and not taking action, you risk either allowing your financial situation to deteriorate to the point where creditor enforcement action (CCJs, charging orders and your creditors petitioning for your bankruptcy) becomes inevitable, or where you experience a serious decline in your standard of living as you prioritise unsecured debt repayments over priority debt arrears and essential living costs.

Neither of these outcomes is desirable or necessary, so what stops people from taking the advice they've been given?

Our research revealed that the main reasons were:

People were scared of committing to a legal process (like an IVA) that sounded intimidating

They had received conflicting advice from different advisers and decided to take what they believed was the easier option. For example, if someone had been advised that an IVA or bankruptcy was the appropriate solution for their circumstances by one adviser and then another adviser recommended a Debt Management Plan, the Debt Management Plan would often win out, because the fact that it isn't legally binding is seen as a benefit to many, even though it would often mean paying back the debt back over twenty years or more, rather than one to five years.