iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S: What's the difference?

You've seen the new iPhone, and perhaps you like what see. But now the dust has settled, and the hyperbole and razzmatazz is but a distant memory, what's actually new about it? And is it worth upgrading from your current handset?

Join us as we run down the differences between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 6S.

iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S: Design

There's not much to choose between the two here.

Apple usually gives the handset more of an overhaul for its non-S iterations, but this year it broke with tradition and kept it looking almost identical.

There are some differences between the two designs though.

Apple has encased the antenna band inside the iPhone 7, giving it a cleaner, simplified look. It's also given it two new colours: black and jet black.

If you like different shades of black, the iPhone 7 is for you.

If you prefer your phone space grey, you'll have to plump for the 6S, as that colour option isn't available for the 7. Both handsets are available in gold, rose gold and silver, too.

iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S: Size

There's scant here – both handsets have the same 4.7-inch screen, so the iPhone 7 will fit in your pocket exactly the same way as the 6S. The difference is that the iPhone 7's is 25% brighter.

iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S: Headphone port

In what many regard as a controversial move, Apple has dropped the headphone socket for the iPhone 7.

Though that's no biggie if you already use wireless Bluetooth headphones or Lightning port headphones.

Thankfully, Apple includes a Lightning to mini phono audio adapter in the box, so you can still use your old headphones. Though using the adaptor might be a bit awkward.

The 6S keeps the 3.5mm port, and has Bluetooth and the Lightning port too, so works with pretty much any pair of headphones with no adapter required.

iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S: Performance

The iPhone 7 uses the new A10 Fusion chip. This makes it 40 per cent faster than the iPhone 6S, according to Apple. It also has graphics that are 50 per cent faster than the iPhone 6S.

iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S: Camera

Unlike the iPhone 6S, the iPhone 7 has optical image stabilisation, meaning it's easier to take steady, blur-free photos.

It's also better in low light, thanks to the larger aperture and brighter flash.

And it can handle varying conditions, thanks to the new flicker sensor that compensates for flickering light.

The new 12-megapixel sensor is 60 per cent faster than the iPhone 6S's, and the FaceTime HD front-facing camera has been upped from 5 megapixels to 7. The front-facing camera also has auto image stabilisation for clearer selfies.

In other words, it's improvements all round on the camera front.

iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S: Storage

Apple has upped the storage options for the iPhone 7. The entry-level option is now 32GB instead of 16GB, with the other options being 128GB and 256GB.

The iPhone 6S also now comes in 32GB and 128GB models, but there's no 256GB option. So if you need the extra storage, opt for the iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S: Price

Speaking of money, how much will the iPhone 7 cost you? Not as much as you might think.

Sure, the starting price of £599 isn't cheap by any stretch of the imagination.

But if you consider that the iPhone 6S started at £539 for the 16GB option, it actually looks quite reasonable.

The 128GB iPhone 7 will set you back £699, while the 256GB is £799.

The 6S has had a price cut, and now starts at £499 for the 32GB model. The 128GB option costs £599.

iPhone 7 vs iPhone 6S: Verdict

This year's iPhone is more of an evolution rather than revolution. The changes are subtle, but – with the exception of the lack of headphone port – welcome, and should make for a phone that's even more of a joy to use.

But if you're not fussed about having the latest features, and don't need too much storage, the 6S actually looks like a bargain, thanks to its new, low price. The decision is yours...

