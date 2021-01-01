iPhone 11 Pro Max deals

The highlights

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most powerful iPhone that’s ever been built in a stunning new design. With a stunning super-sized Super Retina XDR display and an excellent new camera set up, it truly lives up to its new Pro name.

6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display

12MP triple lens rear camera

12MP front camera

Available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB

Available in Midnight Green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold

How good is the iPhone 11 Pro Max camera?

The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s camera is the first camera system that Apple has ever called “pro”. The pro system has three cameras to capture a range of focal lengths so that you never miss a shot. The cameras include:

12MP wide-angle camera with an f 1.8 aperture

12MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom

12MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view

All of these are supported by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip for a whole new level of pro photography as their "Deep fusion" technology shoots 9 images that combine to create an entirely new style of photography.

How good is the iPhone 11 Pro Max screen?

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is made of surgical grade stainless steel and its screen is cut from a single piece of glass. The 6.5 inch Super Retina XDR display is the display best Apple has ever made.

The OLED panel has a 2 million to one contrast ratio and is 15% more efficient to save your battery life.

Video recording

All three cameras record video in 4K, and Apple say it's the best video recording yet to be seen on any smartphone. Shoot and edit your next cinematic masterpiece in stunning colours and clarity - all from your iPhone 11 Pro Max.

How good is the iPhone Pro Max battery?

A professional phone needs a powerful battery. The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s battery lasts 5 times longer than the iPhone Xs.

