What has the iPhone 6S got to offer?

4.7-inch LED screen

12-megapixel camera

4K video recording

128GB of storage

iOS operating system, upgradable to latest version

Good battery life

3D Touch display

With the same screen dimensions and design, the iPhone 6S looks identical to the iPhone 6. But under the shell, it's significantly improved.

As well as a better 12-megapixel camera with crystal clear 4K video recording and the option to take animated photos, it features a better, more helpful version of the Siri voice commands app and a handy low-power mode to help you eke out your battery.

It's also home to new more pressure-sensitive touchscreen technology called 3D ForceTouch, which lets you access key features faster and means you interact with your iPhone in new ways.

To keep things ticking over, Apple has equipped it with a more powerful A9 processor too, and there's a five-megapixel HD front-camera for superior selfies and faster fingerprint security.

