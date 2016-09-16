 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
    Apple iPhone 6s

    At a glance

    • 4K video recording means home videos look fantastic
    • Brighter and crisper screen than iPhone 6
    • Handy shortcuts to key features with 3D Touch

    What has the iPhone 6S got to offer?

    • 4.7-inch LED screen
    • 12-megapixel camera
    • 4K video recording
    • 128GB of storage
    • iOS operating system, upgradable to latest version
    • Good battery life
    • 3D Touch display

    With the same screen dimensions and design, the iPhone 6S looks identical to the iPhone 6. But under the shell, it's significantly improved.

    As well as a better 12-megapixel camera with crystal clear 4K video recording and the option to take animated photos, it features a better, more helpful version of the Siri voice commands app and a handy low-power mode to help you eke out your battery.

    It's also home to new more pressure-sensitive touchscreen technology called 3D ForceTouch, which lets you access key features faster and means you interact with your iPhone in new ways.

    To keep things ticking over, Apple has equipped it with a more powerful A9 processor too, and there's a five-megapixel HD front-camera for superior selfies and faster fingerprint security.

