Sony Xperia 1 VI deals

Sony Xperia 1 VI - what you need to know

Sony Xperia phones have a tradition of challenging the norm. They incorporate their top-of-the-line camera technology into smartphones designed for those who are looking for something more than simple point-and-shoot options.

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is a modern flagship phone that is packed with traditional elements that many users will have missed. The Sony Xperia VI features a dedicated camera button (with a clicky two-stage feel), front-firing speakers, a SIM card slot that can be opened by hand, a microSD card expansion slot and the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack that’s long been missing on most other smartphones.

Its specifications make it a strong choice for photographers and video enthusiasts. It has expandable storage, a physical camera button, and fantastic camera hardware that you would expect from Sony.

Sony Xperia 1 VI specifications

Dimensions: 162 x 74 x 8.2 mm (6.38 x 2.91 x 0.32 in)

Weight: 192 g (6.77 oz)

SIM: Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio

Storage: 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)

Cameras:

Ultra-wide: 16mm, f/2.2 lens with a 12MP 1/2.5-inch sensor.

Wide: 24mm, f1.9 lens with a 52MP (48MP effective) 1/1.35-inch sensor

Telephoto: 85-170mm, f/2.3-f/3.4 continuous zoom lens with a 12MP 1/3.5-inch sensor.

Features: Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, LED flash, panorama, HDR, eye tracking

Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 5-axis gyro-EIS

Connections: USB Type-C 3.2, OTG, video output, 3.5mm headphone jack

Colours: Black, Platinum Silver, Khaki green, Scar red

Pros and cons of the Sony Xperia 1 VI

Pros

New screen dimensions finally matches rivals

Strong performance and long battery life

Seriosuly impressive telephoto camera

Cons

No pro video mode at launch

Geared towards photography enthusiasts, so not as simple as other point-and-shoot cameras

How good is the Sony Xperia 1 VI display?

Somewhat confusingly, the Sony Xperia 1 VI display has seen a downgrade since the 1 V. It went from a 4K screen to a Full HD+, which is a significant drop. However, you’re not likely to notice since very few mobile apps offer 4K streaming. This can also help extend your phone’s battery life, especially in conjunction with the 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, which optimises for smooth motion, but only when necessary.

Another change is the shift to a more conventional aspect ratio. The previous 21:9 ratio would cut off the black letterboxing bars at the top and bottom of the screen, which was great when watching movies. The new 19.5:9 ratio is the same as that of other flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S24.

According to Sony, the Xperia 1 VI’s 6.5-inch screen is “powered by Bravia”, Sony’s TV division, so you’re sure to have a good viewing experience.

How good is the Sony Xperia 1 VI battery?

The Sony Xperia 1 VI has a 5000mAh battery that charges 30W via USB-C and 15W on a Qi wireless charging pad. This is a decent battery size and should give you about two days of average use. But if you’re doing a lot of filming, photography or watching video content, you might need to recharge.

How good is the Sony Xperia 1 VI camera?

The Sony Xperia 1 VI has three rear-facing cameras: a wide 24mm 52MP camera, an ultra-wide 16mm 12MP camera, and a telephoto 85-170mm 12MP camera.

The telephoto camera features a continuous zoom lens, which essentially gives you the benefits of a quad-camera (or even a penta-camera) system seen in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

While both the wide and ultra-wide cameras are decent for everyday use, the real USP of this device is the 85-170mm telephoto camera. A continuous zoom periscope camera is a pretty impressive technological feat, and considering it maintains a wide f/2.3-f/3.4 aperture, you’ll get bright, clear images with a fantastic zoom. Add to that the macro focus, which lets you focus on subjects as close as 4cm.

How do you choose the best Sony Xperia 1 VI deals?

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is a top-of-the-range smartphone, therefore it is one of the more expensive handsets out there. In order to get the best deal on an Xperia 1 VI, you’ll need to balance how much data you need and how much you are able to pay upfront.

As a top-end device, the Xperia 1 VI tends to offer more comprehensive deals with larger amounts of data. However, it’s rare that most casual users will need more than 50GB of data a month, so don’t pay for more if you don’t need it.