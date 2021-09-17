Ustream | Find the best ways to watch your favourite TV shows online

Mobile phone with TV streaming platform apps

Which countries have the best Netflix? Thankfully, the days of just having four TV channels to choose from are long gone. Now, thanks to the marvellous invention of broadband, a world of unmissable quality TV and film is at our fingertips. From NOW to Amazon Prime and Netflix, never has it been so easy to watch whatever you want, whenever you want. But if you assumed the Netflix library is the same for everyone around the world, you’d be mistaken. We started looking into what content was available in different countries, and it seems some places have access to more quality TV and film than others. So, we were curious to discover which country has the best Netflix offering when it comes to availability of shows and also quality of content. We sent our TV-and-film-loving data team to find out. And, if you would have put your money on the US having the best Netflix library, you’ll be surprised… The country with the best Netflix To reveal which countries have access to the most top-quality content on Netflix - we mapped out all the TV series and films that are available in each country’s Netflix library. We totalled the IMDB scores for every film and TV series in each library and combined this with the total number of award wins and nominations. We then converted the overall total to a Netflix catalogue score out of a possible 100. With an IMDB total of 27,284, more than 19,000 award wins and over 40,000 award nominations across its entire Netflix catalogue - Japan is awarded the maximum of 100 Netflix catalogue points for its total score of 86,961, the highest of all countries. This means Netflix subscribers in Japan have access to the best reviewed and most awarded TV and film content in the world. The Czech Republic takes second place in the Netflix content stakes with a Netflix catalogue score of 97.61. South Korea is third, scoring 94.02, the UK, with 93.78 catalogue points is fourth and Switzerland is just behind in fifth, scoring 93.74 for the quality of its Netflix catalogue. The US only just makes the top 30, and with a Netflix score of 79.88, it comes 29th overall.

The top 30 countries with the best quality TV and film on Netflix Updated 17 September 2021 Rank Country Sum of IMDB Scores for TV and film Number of awards received for TV and film Number of award nominations for TV and film Sum of total IMDB score and awards nominated and won Netflix catalogue score (out of 100) 1 Japan 27285 19255 40421 86961 100 2 Czech Republic 27295 18749 38841 84885 97.61 3 South Korea 23064 18385 40312 81761 94.02 4 United Kingdom 28168 16756 36629 81553 93.78 5 Switzerland 25373 17383 38757 81513 93.74 6 Hungary 26397 17840 37109 81346 93.54 7 Germany 25026 17459 38638 81123 93.29 8 Belgium 25197 17443 38391 81031 93.18 9 India 26482 16920 36585 79987 91.98 10 Canada 26459 16190 35693 78342 90.09 11 Slovakia 25765 16764 35247 77776 89.44 12 Romania 25618 16426 35210 77254 88.84 13 Hong Kong 23961 15959 36247 76167 87.59 14 Australia 26522 15603 33642 75767 87.13 15 Singapore 26285 15217 34233 75735 87.09 16 France 23702 16143 34920 74765 85.98 17 Thailand 26018 15053 33634 74705 85.91 18 Lithuania 26598 15179 32566 74343 85.49 19 Mexico 23325 15751 33142 72218 83.05 20 Argentina 23252 15805 33161 72218 83.05 21 Poland 22489 15924 33592 72005 82.8 22 Italy 21796 15889 33333 71018 81.67 23 Greece 23522 14922 31922 70366 80.92 24 Spain 23168 14779 32268 70215 80.74 25 Russia 24115 14739 31360 70214 80.74 26 Netherlands 22637 14902 32570 70109 80.62 27 Brazil 22918 14940 32004 69862 80.34 28 South Africa 24595 14034 31004 69633 80.07 29 United States 24512 14274 30676 69462 79.88 30 Malaysia 22831 13601 30493 66925 76.96

The best content in Japan’s Netflix library The top five IMDB rated films and TV series on Netflix in Japan right now are: Breaking Bad (IMDB score of 9.5), Shawshank Redemption (9.3), Our Planet (9.3), Avatar: The Last Airbender and Rick and Morty (9.2). When it comes to awards, Parasite, with a total of 300 award wins, is the most awarded piece of content in Japan’s Netflix library. In second place, it’s the critically acclaimed drama ROMA, racking up 251 awards and in equal fourth it’s 12 Years A Slave and La La Land, both with 242 award wins. In fifth, it’s the adventure thriller, Mad Max: Fury Road with 241 award wins to its name. The country that has the best films on Netflix When we focus just on movie content, The Czech Republic now takes the top spot for its Netflix offering, with an IMDB total of 17,226, almost 15,000 award wins and just over 28,000 nominations. Overall winner, Japan, slips down into second place, with a Netflix film catalogue score of 97.99 and South Korea takes third place again, with 94.33 Netflix points. Hungary and Germany take fourth and fifth when looking at the quality of the films in their Netflix libraries, and the UK that came fourth overall, now slips down to 12th.

The top 15 countries with the best quality film on Netflix Updated 17 September 2021 Rank Country Sum of IMDB Scores for films Number of awards received for films Number of award nominations for films Sum of total IMDB score and awards nominated and won Netflix film catalogue score (out of 100) 1 Czech Republic 17226 14590 28021 59837 100 2 Japan 16364 14513 27759 58636 97.99 3 South Korea 14036 13885 28522 56443 94.33 4 Hungary 16434 13651 26202 56287 94.07 5 Germany 15250 12642 26421 54313 90.77 6 India 15474 12491 25277 53242 88.98 7 Switzerland 15201 12235 25590 53026 88.62 8 Romania 15925 12290 24429 52644 87.98 9 Belgium 15287 12334 24761 52382 87.54 10 Slovakia 15557 12540 24237 52334 87.46 11 Canada 16404 11747 23557 51708 86.41 12 United Kingdom 16850 11456 22980 51286 85.71 13 Italy 13815 12330 24078 50223 83.93 14 Hong Kong 14250 11410 24123 49783 83.2 15 Australia 16116 11195 22444 49755 83.15

The best films in the Czech Republic Netflix library The top five highest rated films on IMDB in the Czech Republic Netflix library are: The Dream House (9.4), Shawshank Redemption (9.3), The Godfather (9.2), The Consuls Son (9.1) and Green Gold (9). Looking at the films that have received the most awards, ROMA takes the top spot, with 251 award wins. 12 Years A Slave and La La Land come equal third, both having picked up 242 award wins. In fourth, it’s Mad Max: Fury Road which has 241 awards under its belt and in fifth, its Sci-Fi thriller Gravity, with a total of 239 award wins. The country that has the best TV series on Netflix Moving on from movies, if we look into which country has the best TV library, the UK storms into poll position, with a total IMDB score of 11,318, more than 5,000 award wins and well over 13,000 nominations for all the TV series in its library. In second place, with a Netflix TV catalogue score of 94.65 it’s Belgium. Thailand’s just behind with 94.49 Netflix points and in fourth is Singapore with a Netflix TV score of 94.49. Rounding off the top five is Switzerland, with 94.12 Netflix TV catalogue points.

The country with the most TV series and films within its Netflix library Updated 17 September 2021 Rank Country Total number of films and TV series on Netflix 1 United Kingdom 3992 2 Czech Republic 3871 3 Japan 3836 5 Australia 3752 5 Canada 3752 6 Hungary 3745 7 Lithuania 3739 8 India 3727 9 Singapore 3697 10 Thailand 3656 11 Slovakia 3648 12 Romania 3632 13 Switzerland 3603 14 Belgium 3573 15 Germany 3547 16 South Africa 3465 17 United States 3453 18 Hong Kong 3388 19 Russia 3383 20 France 3349

The best TV series in the UK Netflix library Breaking Bad, with an IMDB score of 9.5 is the best-reviewed TV series in the UK’s Netflix library right now. Just behind, in second place, it’s Our Planet (9.3) and in equal fifth, it’s Rick and Morty, The Last Dance and Avatar: The Last Airbender, all with an IMDB score of 9.2. Breaking Bad also takes the prize for most awarded TV series that’s currently available in the UK’s Netflix library, racking up a total of 152 awards. In second place, it’s American Horror Story, with 127 award wins and in third place, it’s Modern Family with 119 award wins to its name. The Assassination of Gianni Versace and The People v. O.J. Simpson both have 97 awards each, which means they’re equal fifth in the award stakes. The country with the most TV series and films within its Netflix library If we look solely at quantity and take quality out of the equation for a moment, when calculating which countries have access to the most content, the UK leads the pack, with a massive 3,992 TV series and movies on offer. In second place, with 3,871 TV series and films to choose from, it’s the Czech Republic. In third, with 3,876 it’s Japan, and in equal fifth, its Australia and Canada, both with a total library of 3,752 series and films available to its subscribers. If all this talk of amazing TV and film has whet your appetite, make sure you have the best broadband package for you so you can binge watch as much of Netflix’s library as you like. Methodology and sources: To conduct which countries have the best research, data was sourced from this tool: https://flixgem.com/. The Netflix catalogue from different countries around the world was sourced from this specific spreadsheet within the tool mentioned above. To calculate the countries that had the ‘most top-quality content on Netflix’, we worked out a Netflix catalogue score to compare and rank each country’s Netflix offering. To compile the Netflix catalogue score for each country, the IMDB scores for every film and TV series within the county’s Netflix library were totalled. The total number of the award wins and nominations for every film and TV series within that library was also then calculated and added to the total IMDB score. The countries were then ranked according to the sum of the IMDB scores, award wins and nominations for their Netflix library. The sum of the IMDB score and award wins and nominations was then converted into a possible score out of 100 – the country that came top in the ranking took the 100 points, and then all other countries in the ranking had their total score represented as a percentage of the country’s score that ranked number 1. Data correct at 16.09.21 Where can I watch my favourite TV shows online? These days, many of us are subscribing to more than one streaming service, each with a long list of movies and TV shows available to stream at any time. But with so many new shows and movies being released to streaming services each week, it can be hard to figure out where to watch both new shows and your old favourites. So if you’ve ever Googled “where can I watch [fill in your favourite show]”, this is the list for you. Here are some of the most searched-for TV shows and movies and where you can find them. NOW TV deals Where can I watch WPC 56? You can watch WPC 56 on Sky and Virgin TV, or you can stream all three seasons on BBC iPlayer. WPC 56 is a BBC drama series that follows the first Woman Police Constable to join a police force in 1956. Though set in a fictional police force, the show sees WPC Gina Dawson struggle with the real life issues of sexism in a male-dominated field in the 1950s. Where can I watch Beck? You can watch all six seasons of the Swedish crime drama on Amazon Prime. The character of Martin Beck has been popular for roughly 20 years now, based on Maj Sjöwalls and Per Wahlöös character. Peter Haber first appeared in the role back in 1998 and the latest season coming out in 2018. Where can I watch Queen of the South season 5? Queen of the South season five aired in the US on the USA Network, showing its final episode in June 2021. As yet, there is no confirmed date when international viewers can watch Queen of the South season five on Netflix. The show, which follows lead character Teresa becoming a drug lord to avenge her lover’s death, will hopefully be available to stream on Netflix soon. Where can I watch Rick and Morty season 4? You can stream Rick and Morty season 4 as well as all the previous seasons on Netflix and All4.

The foul-mouthed “evil” genius and his sidekick grandson became instant cult classics when the first season of Rick and Morty aired back in 2013. Since then, their adventures have taken them through time and across dimensions as each season seems to get bigger and more insane. Where can I watch Rick and Morty season 5? Rick and Morty season five is available to stream on Channel4.com, having been released week-by-week. At the time of writing there’s no confirmed date if and when season five will be available to watch on Netflix.

Where can I watch Carnival Row season 2? Carnival Row season two will stream on Amazon Prime when it’s released. Amazon’s steampunk fantasy series set in a mythical Victorian-style future was a surprise hit in 2019. Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne, it’s a perfect mix of fairy, fantasy and science fiction. Season two was green lit early, but due to delays caused by COVID-19, there is no official release date for Carnival Row season two. Where can I watch Miraculous Ladybug season 4 Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is available to stream on Disney Plus. This children’s animated show has become popular around the world, featuring two Parisian teenagers who transform into the titular superheroes to protect the city from danger. Disney Plus acquired all five seasons of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir and season four is currently airing in the US. At the moment there is no official date for when season four will be available on Disney Plus in the UK. Where can I watch Steven Universe? Stream Steven Universe season 4 and 5 on NOW Kids or Netflix. Steven Universe is a beloved animated TV series for children of all ages, from 4 to 40. It follows the life of a half-human, half-alien who’s being raised by his father and three aliens known as The Crystal Gems as they train him to become a warrior like them. Packed full of adventures, magic and music, Steven Universe is a beacon of diversity and representation and a must-watch for those with kids. Where can I watch Sons of Anarchy? Sons of Anarchy is available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Katey Sagal and Ron Perlman, Sons of Anarchy centres on a gun-running biker gang family that butts heads with rival gangs, racist groups and the “occasional” run in with the law. Stream all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy on Netflix. Where can I watch Harry Potter? You can watch all the Harry Potter movies on Sky and NOW on the Sky Cinema channel at various times of the year, especially around Christmas.

Harry Potter is probably the only family franchise that isn’t owned by Disney and so isn’t available on Disney Plus. The magical movie series was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, Disney’s big rival. Fortunately, Warner Bros content is exclusively available on Sky. Sky TV deals Where can I watch The Walking Dead? New episodes of The Walking Dead air on the FOX channel in the UK. FOX is part of select TV bundles provided by Sky TV, Virgin Media and BT TV.

Since 2010, The Walking Dead has been breaking viewership records and dominating pop culture conversations. The Walking Dead is record-breaking TV, setting all-time-high viewing figures for a show broadcast on a US cable channel. It's not hard to see why it's been such a monster hit. Lavish special effects and innovative zombie jump-scares are just the half of it. The show's success is also built on striking characters, gripping action and tight plotting. If you don't have a TV provider and want to watch The Walking Dead, FOX is included as part of the NOW Entertainment membership. If you need to catch up on previous seasons of The Walking Dead while you wait, old episodes are available on Amazon Prime. Our latest Sky TV deals Where can I watch Game of Thrones? Produced by HBO, UK viewers can watch all seasons of Game of Thrones on Sky Atlantic, either on Sky or NOW.

Game of Thrones was, without a doubt, the biggest TV show of all time. And despite a less than satisfying final season, it remains a modern-day classic. Rewatch the entire series on NOW or on Sky Box Sets. Where can I watch Westworld? You can watch both seasons of Westworld on Sky Atlantic on Sky or NOW, or buy individual episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Westworld has been the main attraction of HBO’s original programming following the end of Game of Thrones. It has filled the dragon-shaped void in our lives with androids, cowboys and a futuristic sci-fi world with plenty of twists throughout. The highly-successful series was renewed for its fourth season before its third even ended. As yet there’s still no official release date, which is to be expected as there was a two-year gap between season one and two. Plus, COVID. Where can I watch Succession?

Succession is another popular HBO show, currently filming its third season. You can watch the exploits of the Logan family via Sky or NOW on Sky Atlantic. NOW TV deals Where can I watch The Mandalorian UK? The Madalorian seasons one and two are streaming now on Disney Plus.

The Mandalorian was the first original TV show to be released on Disney Plus. Created by Jon Favreau, the man who first brought Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man into the world. The Madalorian is set in the Star Wars universe and follows the growing relationship between a Mandalorian bounty hunter and a baby version of Yoda. Hijinx and cuteness ensues. Where can I watch Love Island? Past episodes of Love Island are available to stream on BritBox. The ITV reality TV show that’s taken the world by storm since it premiered in 2015 is pretty much all the TV world talks about each summer. Love Island airs on ITV, but if you want to watch past seasons you’ll need to subscribe to the ITV/BBC streaming service, BritBox. Where can I watch Friends? Friends is available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

Even those of us who know the entire series word-for-word, rewatching Friends is a source of great comfort. Friends has bounced from network to network over the years, appearing on terrestrial and satellite TV channels before making its way to streaming services. Streaming rights in the US are a little more complicated, as while Friends originally aired on NBC who now have their own Peacock streaming service, it was produced by Warner Bros, owners of HBO. As such, Friends moved from Netflix to HBO Max. And had the reunion special gone ahead, it would have been streamed on HBO Max as well. Where can I watch The Office (US)? You can watch The US Office on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Even if you were a fan of the UK original series from Ricky Gervais, there’s no denying that the US Office far surpassed the UK original, and remains one of the most rewatched series in the world. Like Friends, The Office first aired on NBC, and as such rights to the show have since returned to NBC in the US, and it was one of the headline shows when it first launched Peacock. Amazon Prime deals Where can I watch The Handmaid's Tale? The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream on Channel4.com.

Channel 4 has had the exclusive rights to The Handmaid’s Tale since its first season, and was the first to air season four in June 2021. You can watch new episodes on Channel4.com with ads, or you can catch up on all the previous seasons on Amazon Prime Video ad-free. Where can I watch Killing Eve? You can watch Killing Eve on BBC iPlayer.

Everyone’s favourite killer-for-hire, Killing Eve is a BBC America production and as such aired on BBC here in the UK. You can stream all the episodes on BBC iPlayer, or download and watch them all through your Sky Q set-top box. Where can I watch Vikings?

All six seasons of Vikings are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by History Channel, this somewhat biographical series follows the life and legacy of legendary Norse hero, Ragnar Lothbrok. A combination of historically accurate timelines and slightly embellished personal storylines, Vikings was a great substitute for Game of Thrones, just with fewer dragons. Where can I watch The Wire? You can stream every episode of The Wire on NOW.

The award-winning crime drama is one of the most revered and critically acclaimed TV shows of all time. It followed Detective James McNulty and his often-futile efforts to infiltrate a West Baltimore drug ring, and is also the show that made Idris Elba a household name. NOW TV deals Where can I watch Keeping up with the Kardashians? You can stream all 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on NOW with a hayu TV membership.