Wardrobe cover: insuring your clothes

Clothing insurance

Your wardrobe might be the most valuable possession in your home because the cost of replacing all the items – especially if you own a lot of shoes – could be really expensive.

On the other hand, quite worryingly, if you do have home contents insurance in place, it might not provide you with cover on your wardrobe. So if any of your items were stolen from your home or were destroyed in a fire or flood, you might not be able to claim money to replace them.

When buying home insurance, check that your clothes will be insured on the policy, and ideally look to get new for old cover as opposed to paying for indemnity cover.

Is clothing insurance what I need?

Some new for old cover policies will exclude clothing from the list of items you can make a claim on, and this is because insurers often see clothing as having a shorter life span than your typically insured items like sofas, televisions and jewellery. So, again, double check that the cover includes clothing items.

If you get indemnity cover then it’s likely that your clothes will be insured, but you will merely be compensated for the damage. So your older items will have depreciated in value and thus you will only get a small amount back compared to what you paid for them.

If you decide to get home insurance that doesn't cover items in your wardrobe then first calculate the value of your clothes, and assess how much it would cost you to replace it yourself.

If you think you will be comfortable with that then paying slightly extra on your home insurance to have your clothes protected may not feel like a priority.

Insurance for clothes: what is covered?

Not all clothes come under the same category when it comes to insurance, and they don't all have the same value, so therefore insurers will take different views on certain items in your wardrobe.

It’s important to determine the cost of all your items before taking out insurance because this will let you know how much cover you will need and give you clues as to how much you should be willing to pay on your monthly premiums and excess.

Your average home contents insurance policy might cover all of your possessions, with a limit on the value of single articles which is usually somewhere between £500 and £1,500. However, you might have clothing that costs considerably more and will therefore need to be listed separately (see ‘insuring high value clothes’ below).