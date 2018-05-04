Life insurance for women

Life insurance is just important for women as it is for men, and there are some special considerations women should make when applying for a policy.

Traditionally, men have been the more likely to get life insurance, but it is just as important for women, especially for those with or planning to start a family.

Pregnancy can impact the chances of a woman successfully applying for a life cover policy, so it is important to understand what issues could arise before comparing women's life insurance.

What is women's life insurance?

Although some life insurance companies will market some of their policies as 'women's life insurance', they are essentially the same as any other type of cover they generally offer.

Life insurance, be it for women or anyone else, pays out a regular income or one large lump sum to your loved ones after you die. They are usually set up as cover in case you have any outstanding debts — so that your family does not have to deal with the burden of paying it all — at the time of your death.

Policies can be arranged specifically to cover your outstanding mortgage repayments — although lenders usually require you to have life insurance in the first place.

Like with all other types of insurance policies, the more of a risk you are to insure — i.e. how likely or unlikely you are to live a long, healthy life – the more likely you are to pay higher insurance premiums.

And, generally, the more you pay in premiums, the more your family are likely to get back after you die. Cheaper life insurance deals tend to pay out less upon death than the more expensive policies.

However, there are some aspects specific to women that may need to be factored in first before applying for a life insurance policy.

Life insurance during pregnancy

When a woman is pregnant, she is considered to be a bigger risk to cover on a life insurance policy. This is because of the various complications that could arise over the term of the pregnancy.