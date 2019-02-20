Samsung Galaxy Buds: everything you need to know

Samsung Unpacked 2019 wasn’t just about the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold smartphones. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Buds, its new pair of wireless headphones.

They’re packed with tech, and – obviously – they work very well with Samsung’s own smartphones.

Better still, they're completely free when you pre-order any version of the S10 from participating retailers and networks, before 7th March. Here's what you need to know and how to claim them.

In the market for a Galaxy S10? Take a look at our pick of the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10e.

They’re free!

Did we mention that they're free when you pre-order an S10 or S10 Plus? We did. Okay. But it bears repeating.

Normally priced 149 Euros, the Galaxy Buds come bundled absolutely gratis if you buy an S10 before 8th of March, so you can get listening straight out of the box.

We'll walk you through how to claim your free pair of Galaxy Buds in a section further down the page.

They’re completely wireless

Some so-called ‘wireless’ headphones actually have a neck band connecting the two earbuds.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as it means you can dangle them around your neck – handy when you’re out running and you stop for a breather. But a connecting cable doesn’t exactly scream ‘wireless’, does it?

The Galaxy Buds are completely wireless. There’s no cord connecting them to the phone, and no cable keeping them together. They’re just two little earbuds that you place in your ears. Careful you don’t lose them.

They keep you aware

The Galaxy Buds' sound has been fine-tuned by AKG, an audio specialist company that Samsung bought a couple of years ago.

The audio has been tweaked to let in ambient sound – that means you can hear your surroundings clearly while they’re in your ears, so you'll hear that bus coming when you’re listening to tunes or taking a phone call.

Want to zone out and focus on the music? You can adjust the level of ambient sound, so there’s less passersby blathering on and more tunes. Just watch out for that bus.

They’ll make you heard loud and clear

“I’m on the train. What? No, the train! THE TRAIN!” It’s not a good look for a handsfree call is it. But with the Galaxy Buds, you don’t have to shout to be heard.

Their adaptive dual microphone uses one inner microphone and one outer in each earbud, so your voice is clear in loud and quiet environments alike.

They love you long time!

Because they’re wireless, they have their own battery, and if you don’t keep them charged, they could conk out like anything else with a rechargeable battery. But thankfully they have plenty of life in them.

You get six hours of Bluetooth streaming, or five hours of calls from a single charge. You get even more for other tasks – 13 hours of music, or 11 hours of calls per charge using the charging case.

Ah yes, the charging case. This is a neat little carry case that doubles as a portable charger – just plonk the Galaxy Buds in, and they’ll automatically start juicing up.

It holds its charge for up to seven hours, and gives Galaxy Buds almost two hours of life from a quick, 15-minute charge. Perfect for when you’re about to dash out the front door.

But that’s not all. You can also use the natty wireless charging tech from the Galaxy S10 and power them up direct from the phone.

There are no wires required, just place the Galaxy Buds on the back of the S10 and watch them charge. Magic.

They’re voice activated

Galaxy Buds play nice with Samsung’s Bixby personal assistant. That means you can speak to activate Bixby on your phone straight from your Galaxy Buds.

You can make calls, send text messages, find trivia answers and check your Galaxy Buds’ battery life, all without reaching for your phone.

And that’s just the start – Bixby can be used for all manner of tasks, like setting timers and calendar reminders, telling you the weather forecast, playing a song from your playlist and more. Bixby, buy me a pair of Galaxy Buds, pronto.

They come in three colours

You can choose from black, white or yellow, so you can match them to your togs.

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Buds

Step 1) Pre-order a Galaxy S10, S10 Plus or S10e from a participating network or retailer between 20th February and 7th March.

Step 2) Got your phone in your hand? Good. Your next job is open the Samsung Members App. In the event you don't have a Samsung account, you'll first need to create one.

You're then required to complete an online claim form, which you'll find in the'benefits' section of the app. You'l be asked to provide details of your purchase, as well as your IMEI number and your personal details. And you'll need a digital copy of the proof of pre-order receipt too.

Samsung stipulates that you've got to complete the form between 8th March and 8th April 2019 to qualify.

Step 3) Wait for the confirmation email, which should arrive within seven days. This will tell you that the claim has been validated and keep you informed of delivery and despatch information.

Step 4) Watch the postbox. Samsung pledges you'll get your Galaxy Buds in the post within 30 days.

Take a look at full terms and conditions for claiming your Buds on Samsung's site.

They'll be sold separately next month

Want to buy the Galaxy Buds separately? They go on sale 29th March and will cost £129.99.