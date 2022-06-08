WWDC 2022: Apple unveils iOS 16

Apple’s annual developer conference began this week. And, as is customary, the tech giant revealed the latest iteration of its operating system – iOS 16.

The most exciting update for everyday iPhone and iPad users is likely the news that lock screens can now be customised in a range of new ways.

Lock screens on Apple’’s iPhone and iPad are currently uneditable. You can change the wallpaper but other than that, you’re stuck with Apple’s ore-set layout. But that’s going to change with iOS 16.

Soon, iPhone and iPad users will be able to add widgets, alter the look of the clock, change where notifications show up and set different lock screens for different occasions. For instance, you could set a work lock screen that only showed updates for emails and muted social media, while a personal lock screen would only display pictures and social updates.

If you’ve ever been guilty of sending the wrong text to the wrong person, you’re going to be elated to hear that iOS 16 will now let you edit texts after you’ve sent them in Messages. You can even undo messages after you’ve hit Send.

But one of the most interesting new features is the launch of Apple Pay Later, a ‘buy now, pay later’ system to be implemented into Apple Pay. This will enable you to pay for an item in instalments over four months, interest-free, similar to the service offered by companies like Klarna and ClearPay.

Currently, Apple Pay Later will only be available in the US, but don’t be surprised to see it make its way over to UK iPhones in the near future.

Other new features include improved Dictation functionality and a Medications app to help people keep track of medical prescriptions.

These changes represent some of the biggest aesthetic and functional updates seen in a new iOS for years. Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch, said: “The release of iOS 16 promises the ability to customise the phone’s lock screen to an incredible degree, allowing users to change every aspect of the look of their screen. The new Live Activities feature also helps to avoid being bombarded with notifications.

“Letting users have different lock screens for different purposes like work or personal is an interesting idea, and highlights notifications that are appropriate to the current setting.

“Introducing the ability to edit and delete messages you’ve just sent could be a godsend, especially for those times you’ve sent your boss a text meant for your partner - taking a page out of the Slack playbook.

“The new dictation features look powerful, but are another example of a ‘new’ Apple feature that users of Samsung phones have been enjoying for several years.

“Apple Pay Later is a timely update to the wallet amid the cost-of-living crisis, and will allow users to spread large purchases over four smaller interest-free payments.

“The AFib history feature will now allow people suffering from atrial fibrillation to share their data with healthcare professionals. The new Medications app also helps people keep track of the medicine they are taking and alerts them to any conflicts with certain prescriptions”

See the full list of 1OS 16 features over on Apple’s website.