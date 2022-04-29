Several Apple iPhones will soon be obsolete

Apple has warned consumers that several iPhone models will soon be officially rendered as ‘obsolete’.

Apple releases new iPhones every year, and as it constantly updates and upgrades its technology. But that makes older devices harder and costlier to maintain. This means older iPhone models are then no longer supported by the company.

Apple stops selling obsolete iPhones in its stores and it doesn’t offer repairs or servicing.

The California tech giant states that news models are far easier and cost-effective to update and maintain. Ideally, Apple would like customers to regularly upgrade their iPhones, but many choose to use their handsets for a number of years.

If you’re one of the thousands of people who prefer to use an iPhone model, then your device could soon become obsolete.

The Apple handsets set to become obsolete are:

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 5C

iPhone 5

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4

These iPhones will be joining the devices that have already been made obsolete, which are:

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 3G

iPhone

However, Apple has stated that repairs for obsolete devices will still be available from third-party companies: "Apple discontinues hardware service for certain technologically obsolete products. Your device is supported by ongoing OS updates and backed by a network of more than 5,000 Apple-certified repair locations that you can count on if something unexpected happens."

A new iPhone range is usually released every year with the latest being the iPhone 13 range, which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

But new iPhones can be expensive. And with rising cost of living concerns on the minds of UK consumers, the news that certain mobiles may need to be upgraded could come as unwelcome news.

If your iPhone is soon to become obsolete, you can read our best budget mobile phones guide to find a new affordable option or our best iPhone guide if you’re keen to stick with an Apple smartphone.

You can also save money on a newer iPhone by opting for a refurbished model. Check out these deals for refurbished iPhones.