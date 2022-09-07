iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: What’s the difference?

Being the latest Apple handset, you would expect the iPhone 14 to be better than the iPhone 13. Which it is. But not in every respect.

Because, while it does boast significant improvements over last year’s model, there’s also plenty that’s gone unchanged. And the number of improvements you get also depends on which variant of iPhone 14 you buy.

Confused? Don’t be. Read on and we’ll explain exactly how the iPhone 14 is better than its predecessor.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Variants

The biggest change for the new line-up is that Apple has dropped the Mini variant. The iPhone 14 range comprises four handsets: the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The standard model and the Pro have 6.1-inch screens, while the iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max have 6.7-inch displays.

That means the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini is no more. Godspeed, little guy. Fans of smaller phones are going to miss you.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Price

Cutting the Mini has had a knock-on effect on price. The iPhone 14 starts at £849, which is already more expensive than the entry-level iPhone 13. But ditching the Mini has raised the entry price to owning a member of the latest iPhone family.

The iPhone 13 Mini launched at £679 – a full £100 cheaper than the standard model. Its replacement, the iPhone 14 Plus costs £949 – £100 more. So the barrier to entry just got raised.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Screen

The Plus and the Max variants have bigger screens than their smaller siblings, while the Pro variants have more advanced displays.

The larger handsets both measure 6.7 inches, up from the 6.1-inch screens of the smaller models. But the Pro models get 120Hz refresh rates. That means the screen is refreshed 120 times every second, making for less blur during fast-moving content likes games, sports and action movies.

The Pro Max is the highest-end handset in the range, boasting both of these specs: a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s the ultimate iPhone 14 model.

The Pros’ screens are more advanced in another way, too. While the non-Pro models stick with the standard notch on the screen to house the front-facing camera and other sensors, the Pro handsets get a new design. This involves two cut-outs, one round ‘hole punch’-style one, and one longer pill-shaped. This creates a less distracting aesthetic that detracts less from the content on-screen.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Camera

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max boast a triple camera set-up with 10x optical zoom, while the non-Pro iPhone 13 models have two cameras.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max pack a much more powerful sensor than the iPhone 13 models, with 48 megapixels at its disposal – that’s four times as many as the camera on the iPhone 13. This will make for much more detailed photos, and could be used for Apple’s rumoured mixed reality headset. Look out for an announcement on that soon.

Apple’s iPhones have some of the best cameras around. And from what we’ve seen of the iPhone 14, this should hold true for the new models.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Processor

Also new for the iPhone 14 range is the A16 Bionic processor. Although, as with many of the improvements for 2022, this will only be found in the two Pro models.

The A16 Bionic is one of the first 4nm chips. That gives it a serious power boost over the 5nm A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13, which means smoother graphics, quicker responses and slicker 3D maps.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Storage

This is one area where the iPhone remains unchanged. The iPhone 14 comes in the same storage options as the iPhone 13: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, while the Pro models also get a 1TB option.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Software

The new iPhone 14 handsets come with iOS 16 pre-installed, which is the latest version of Apple’s operating system. But the iPhone 13 and even older handsets won’t miss out – Apple has released iOS 16 to all compatible iPhones, bringing the same benefits to every iPhone that can run it.

That means a slicker, more advanced lock screen, Focus filters, smarter ways to share photos with friends and loved ones, and the ability to edit or delete sent messages (life saver!). And that’s just scratching the surface.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: Should you upgrade?

If you want the latest all-singing, all-dancing iPhone with all the new features, or you’re overdue an upgrade, then we’re sure you’ll be very happy with the iPhone 14.

But if your iPhone still runs fine, and is eligible for an upgrade to iOS 16, you may not find the new features compelling enough to warrant such a big outlay, especially at a time when household budgets are being squeezed more than ever.