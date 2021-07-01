John Lewis broadband deals

About John Lewis broadband

With a long tradition as one of the UK’s biggest retailers, John Lewis announced its entry into the broadband market in April 2012.

The retail giant now sells a branded John Lewis broadband and phone service with speeds ranging from 10Mbps up to 66Mbps, depending upon the package.

John Lewis broadband customer service

John Lewis broadband customers get use of a Freephone customer service number that’s free to call from all UK-registered landlines.

Call 0800 022 3300 for technical support between 9am and 6pm seven days a week to answer all general queries. Otherwise, you can contact John Lewis online, and they'll respond to you within 24 hours during their operating hours.

An online portal is available, complete with technical support guides for customers who prefer to tackle a problem themselves. The same portal also lets them manage their account.

Equipment

John Lewis Standard, Unlimited and Fibre broadband customers get a free router using Wireless N technology to allow a single connection to be shared easily throughout homes.

All of John Lewis's routers come with four Ethernet ports for wired connections.

The top of the range fibre package offers speeds of up to 66Mbps, while the maximum for the unlimited broadband package is 17Mbps. As ever, however, real-world speeds depend to some extent on customers’ locations.

One of the best things about John Lewis broadband is that, unlike some providers that charge according to customer density in a particular area, subscribers with John Lewis broadband will pay the same rate for a select broadband package irrespective of location.

Software features

John Lewis broadband customers using the service on a PC get Bullguard’s security package free of charge. This comprises antivirus, anti-spyware, firewall, spam filter and online backup protection and can be downloaded once your service is up and running.

E-mail features

All John Lewis broadband customers get free webmail, allowing them to send and receive e-mails anywhere in the world.