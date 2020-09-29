Apple Pay – Contactless payment with your iPhone

So how does Apple Pay work, and how do you set it up?

Contactless payments have become the norm since Covid. The maximum amount you can spend on contactless card has risen to £100 but, one quick and convenient way to make a contactless payment is to use the ‘Apple Pay’ payment system on your iPhone or Apple Pay on your Apple Watch. If you use biometric verification, such as your fingerprint or facial scan, there is no upper limit.

You need a compatible credit card or bank account to use Apple Pay - find a credit card you could use with Apple Pay

Apple Pay brings the convenience of swiping contactless payments with your iPhone and Apple Watch.

It means you can pay for items worth more than the £100 contactless card limit using either of these Apple devices. This could be useful if you're out and about without your wallet, or you want to make a contactless payment that is more than the £100 maximum allowed on a debit card.

Many shops and stores are now asking if people can pay by contactless due , and Apple Pay is an alternative to getting out your contactless card. However, some retailers are choosing to restrict the amount you can spend to the same £100 limit used for contactless cards.

How does Apple Pay work?

Apple Pay is very simple to use. It stores credit and debit cards digitally on your iPhone and Apple Watch. It's easy to set up and is a convenient alternative to using a contactless card when you're shopping, or paying for goods or services online.

As you usually have your phone or watch with you, even if you don't have a physical wallet it's also convenient for unexpected or emergency payments whenever you need it. Also, because the verification for your Apple Pay account requires touch ID or facial recognition, you can use it as many times as you like.

This is different from a contactless card where you're asked to put in your PIN number after you have used contactless a number of times - this is done to ensure that you have possession of the card and that it's not being used fraudulently.

Paying with Apple Watch is just as straightforward. In order to pay with Apple Watch you just have to double-click the side button and hold the display of your Apple Watch near the contactless reader.

When you feel a gentle tap that's your signal that the contactless payment has been recognised and made.

What banks are on Apple Pay?