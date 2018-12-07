Visa provide credit cards for hundreds of banks and issuers. Visa provide credit cards for hundreds of banks and issuers. As a global provider, Visa credit cards are accepted worldwide. Look below to compare Visa credit cards UK from 4 companies and see if there's one that's right for you.
Barclaycard Platinum Purchase & Balance Transfer Visa Credit Card
Barclaycard Platinum 24 Month Balance Transfer Card
Barclaycard Platinum No Fee 15 Month Balance Transfer Card
HSBC Purchase Plus Credit Card
Barclaycard Rewards Credit Card
Vanquis Bank Visa Credit Card
Chrome 29.3% Credit Card
Visa provides credit cards for hundreds of banks and credit card issuers. Visa cards are accepted worldwide. Look below to compare Visa credit cards UK and see which one is the best credit card in the UK for you.
Visa is a payment system that is recognised all around the world. Card providers, including banks, issue their credit cards and debit cards using Visa’s payment system.
If you look at the bottom right-hand corner of a credit or debit card in the UK you will see the logo Visa or MasterCard. Visa and MasterCard are two of the biggest payment systems and your credit or debit card is likely to be linked to one of them.
Visa has partnerships with a lot of big banks and financial service companies like, Capital One, MBNA, NatWest and Barclays.
A Visa credit card or debit card in the UK operates just like any other card. You can use it to buy items in store, online, or via the contactless payment scheme.
If it is a Visa credit card, then you will receive a monthly statement from your bank or financial services provider detailing all the purchases you have made in that month.
The best Visa credit card is the one that offers the benefits that are most suitable for your lifestyle.
For example, you might want a rewards credit card, which gives you points, cashback or frequent flyer miles.
Or you might want to find a Visa credit card that offers the best deal on balance transfers, or the lowest interest rate.
You can use our comparison tool to find the best Visa credit card for you.
Visa credit cards in the UK offer many benefits.
If you have one that is linked to a rewards programme you may get cashback or other freebies.
Credit cards in general are useful for making large and expensive purchases, because you can spread the cost of repayment over a number of months.
Buying goods worth more than £100 and up to £30,000 on a credit card also gives you some consumer protection, known as Section 75. If you pay for goods or services using a credit card and something goes wrong, your card provider is obliged to set it right.
You don’t have this protection with cash or a debit card. For debit cards you might be protected by 'chargeback'. However, chargeback is not a legal obligation like Section 75
Credit cards are a great way to spread the cost of expensive items and help you pay for emergencies.
However, you do need to have a plan to pay off all or some of your balance each month, otherwise you will start to rack up extra fees, charges and interest.
When you're taking out a Visa credit card, think about how you will pay off the money you spend on it.
If you're transferring an outstanding balance from one card to another in order to benefit from a lower interest rate, make sure you have a repayment plan in place.
You can use our comparison tool to find out which of the Visa credit cards on offer might be the best credit card for you.
You can choose to list the cards by
If you make a lot of applications for credit it can affect your credit rating, which is a score that banks and financial companies use to decide whether they will give you a credit card.
Before you make a formal application you can use our credit card eligibility checker.
All you need to do is answer a few questions to see if you are likely to be approved for a credit card. This will reduce the chances of you being rejected for credit cards and potentially damaging your credit score. It's not an application and will not affect your credit score.
Once you have used our eligibility checker, or if you're ready to apply for a Visa credit card, you can find the best credit card using our comparison table.
When you click through you will need to put in a few personal details and then wait to see if your application has been successful.
With most cards, you should get an initial response in a couple of minutes. If the Visa credit card issuer needs to talk to you in more detail, they might ring you.
If your application is successful, you should receive your new card in a couple of days, after the card issuer has made some background checks.
You use a Visa credit card just like any other credit card. You pay for goods and services and then will receive a monthly statement showing your transactions.
You will need to pay off some balance each month.
If you are buying online, you will need to put in your card details and the security number on the back of your card.
Visa has introduced an extra level of security for online payments, called Visa Secure, which helps to prevent fraud.
If you are paying in person you will need to put in your PIN number, use contactless (if the amount is under £45) or sign for your purchase.
Visa has provided credit and debit cards to banks and card issuers since 1958, pioneering the idea of electronic payment by card.
The company was founded in California, but has expanded to provide card payment services for many banks, merchants and issuers around the world.
Visa credit cards now are accepted in 44 million merchant locations across the globe and there are more than 1.8 million Visa ATMs worldwide.
Visa credit and debit cards are usually accepted at all electronic payment locations and ATMs, as are MasterCards, so you don’t need to worry about selecting a card based on how widely it will be accepted.
The ‘Visa Secure’ scheme helps to protect you from card fraud when using your Visa card to make online purchases. Visa, like MasterCard and other card providers, offers a guarantee to repay your money if you fall victim to card fraud.
Visa cards are protected by Chip and PIN and many recently issued cards have contactless payment for sums up to £45.
When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to credit cards, these cards are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.
The most clicked on cards are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which cards most people think are worth getting.
We compare credit over 100 credit cards from all the major banks and credit card providers.
However, we do not compare all the credit cards that are available in the UK.
This is because some credit card providers have offers that are only available exclusively through their own website or branch, or through other comparison websites - in the same way some credit cards are exclusively available through Uswitch.
There are also many credit cards that are only available to people in member organisations and clubs.
We sometimes receive payment from card providers to display their cards in prominent locations.
These are adverts and are designed to be distinct and separate from the other cards on our comparison tables. We hope this makes it clear which cards are top-of-table deals and which cards are paid for promotions.
The best credit cards and current accounts according to the 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards With so many credit cards and current accounts on the market, it can be hard to find the right banking product for your needs. That’s why real customer experiences can be particularly valuable. The 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards bring together insights […]
Getting the best exchange rate for your travel money by shopping around and buying currency at the right time Exchange rates move fast and there are hundreds of different rates available on the market, so if you want to get the most foreign currency. About exchange rates The exchange rate is how much foreign currency […]
You can get a credit card for a wide range of uses, far beyond the basics of simply making purchases and paying for them later. You can use credit cards to help pay off other debts using balance transfer or money transfer credit cards, or you can use them to collect rewards and even cashback. […]
Getting into unsustainable debt is frighteningly easy – a few months of irresponsible spending can land you with a debt of tens of thousands that could take years to pay back. Most people experience problem debts at some point in their lives, and it can be difficult to get the situation back under control. Many people borrow money […]
Use this guide to find essential information about how to get out of debt, including ways to reduce debt and how to get help if you’re having debt problems. If you’re starting to feel overwhelmed by your debts, you’re unable to pay them off, or there’s an increasing risk of being taken to court by the people that you […]
Debt consolidation loans are one way of dealing with overwhelming debts – read our guide to learn more What is loan consolidation? – Loan consolidation is borrowing one large loan to pay off all your other loans Is a debt consolidation loan right for me? – If you are struggling to meet your current monthly […]
While there’s no such thing as a ‘best’ credit card (you should think about how you spend and consider your personal circumstances) we’ve taken a close look at the market and picked out what we think are some of 2018’s top performers. With one of these credit cards you could enjoy: Cashback – Get back […]
Brits are set to be haunted long into the winter months by their summer credit card debt, according to new Uswitch research. More than half (57%) of those surveyed used a credit card to pay for their summer holiday this year. The average holidaymaker spent £473 on their credit card for flights, accommodation and hire […]
Millions of British holidaymakers admit they’ll get into debt to fund their summer getaway this year, according to new research from Uswitch. More than half (57%) of those surveyed said they’ll pay for their holiday on a credit card this year. Brits are set to put a total of £9.7 billion in travel costs on […]