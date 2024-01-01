Uswitch Banking Awards 2018

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
The best credit cards and current accounts according to the 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards
With so many credit cards and current accounts on the market, it can be hard to find the right banking product for your needs. That’s why real customer experiences can be particularly valuable.
The 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards bring together insights from 10,000 real banking customers to find the best-rated credit cards and current accounts.
While there’s no such thing as the definitive ‘best’ credit card, our list of Uswitch award winners could help you decide which credit card provider to choose based on real customer experiences.
Whether you’re looking to earn rewards, borrow at 0% or transfer a balance from an existing credit card, see our top 10 rated providers below.
Best credit card
American Express
Nationwide
John Lewis & Partners
Marks & Spencer
First Direct
Sainsbury's
Tesco
Santander
Barclaycard
Halifax
Overall satisfaction
American Express
John Lewis & Partners
Nationwide
Marks & Spencer
Sainsbury's
Tesco
Virgin Money
Santander
Barclaycard
Halifax
American Express scooped seven of the 13 Uswitch credit card awards this year, including best credit card, overall satisfaction and value for money.
John Lewis came top in the most trusted provider category and won top prize for its rewards card.
Nationwide grabbed the overall prize for customer service, while First Direct won the phone customer service category.
If you’re thinking of making the switch to a new bank account, the best-rated current account providers is a great starting point.
Whether you’re looking for better customer service, a more high-tech online banking experience or just want to switch to get rewards, take a look at the 2018 Uswitch Banking Award winners below.
Best current account
First Direct
Nationwide
Santander
Co-Operative Bank
Barclays
Halifax
Lloyds
Natwest
Bank of Scotland
HSBC
Overall satisfaction
First Direct
Nationwide
Co-Operative Bank
Santander
Barclays
Bank of Scotland
Lloyds
Halifax
NatWest
HSBC
First Direct swept the board in the 2018 Uswitch current account awards, topping all but two categories. The company missed out on the branch customer service prize (as an online bank they don’t have branches so weren’t eligible for this category), and came 11th in the rewards category.
Nationwide also impressed, winning the branch customer service and rewards prizes and placing in the top three of every other category.
