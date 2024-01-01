Uswitch Banking Awards 2018

With so many credit cards and current accounts on the market, it can be hard to find the right banking product for your needs. That’s why real customer experiences can be particularly valuable.

The 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards bring together insights from 10,000 real banking customers to find the best-rated credit cards and current accounts.

Credit card awards: The winners

While there’s no such thing as the definitive ‘best’ credit card, our list of Uswitch award winners could help you decide which credit card provider to choose based on real customer experiences.

Whether you’re looking to earn rewards, borrow at 0% or transfer a balance from an existing credit card, see our top 10 rated providers below.

Best credit card

American Express

Nationwide

John Lewis & Partners

Marks & Spencer

First Direct

Sainsbury's

Tesco

Santander

Barclaycard

Halifax

Overall satisfaction

American Express

John Lewis & Partners

Nationwide

Marks & Spencer

Sainsbury's

Tesco

Virgin Money

Santander

Barclaycard

Halifax

American Express scooped seven of the 13 Uswitch credit card awards this year, including best credit card, overall satisfaction and value for money.

John Lewis came top in the most trusted provider category and won top prize for its rewards card.

Nationwide grabbed the overall prize for customer service, while First Direct won the phone customer service category.

You can take a look at all the winners and runners up in each credit card awards category on our 2018 awards page.