What is thatched property insurance?

Thatched property insurance is a type of buildings insurance that caters for the unique risks involved in owning a home with a thatched roof.

Will I have to pay more for thatched roof insurance?

Thatched roof insurance can be more expensive due to the increased possibility of damage that having a thatched roof brings. It is still possible to find affordable cover, but expect to pay more.

Buildings or contents insurance will be more expensive if insurers perceive your home to be at risk of damage or destruction. As a thatched roof is generally considered a bigger fire risk than a slate roof, insurers will charge more.

Thatched roofed houses are generally more expensive to rebuild than more common slate roofed houses, too. This is because they have been constructed using specialist materials by skilled professionals. Many home insurance providers do not cover thatched homes because they can be so expensive to repair.

They're also more likely to be significantly damaged if they were to catch fire. You will likely still be able to get home insurance quotes from standard providers, but you might find that specialist providers offer better value and more comprehensive cover.

How is a thatched roof different?

Authentic thatched roofs are constructed from wholly natural materials using traditional building methods. Their construction is thought to date back a thousand years and consists of a unique shaping of heavy layers of vegetation, including straw and reeds.

Some of the oldest homes in the UK have thatched roofs, usually maintained by skilled thatchers, though many new homes also try to recreate this traditional style. The thatched roofs themselves are a durable and sustainable option, but they are more costly than standard concrete or slate tiles. A thatch can last for over 50 years when professionally constructed and effectively maintained.

Are thatched roofs dangerous?

Thatched roofs are skillfully constructed by trained thatchers, and modern techniques are making them increasingly safe and stable. Improved building rules and fire safety regulations are also contributing to reducing the number of thatched roof fires. A thatched roof is statistically no more likely to catch fire than a roof made of another material, but when a thatched roof does catch alight, the damage will be significant. Thatched roof fires advance at speed and can be difficult to extinguish.