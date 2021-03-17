The Samsung Galaxy A52 is here. Samsung makes excellent 5G phones in the mid-range category. You don’t need to spend upwards of a thousand pounds to get a smartphone with great specs, or indeed 5G and the awesome new Samsung Galaxy A52 is the latest example of this.

Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Quad rear camera: 64MP main, 12MP ultra wide, 5MP depth, 5MP macro

Selfie camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,500mAh

Storage space: 128GB or 256GB

Available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet

How good is the Samsung Galaxy A52 design and display?

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is an attractive, solid phone that looks great and falls in with the design of Samsung’s latest handsets, albeit without premium materials.

Its 6.5-inch Infinity-O display is wrapped in an aluminium frame with a plastic back, and with Full HD+ and a brightness level of 800 nits when it’s turned up to max, it certainly is a great screen for watching content on.

One new feature that has impressed us is the introduction of a 120Hz refresh rate on the display - something you don’t normally find on mid-range phones. The 120Hz refresh rate means your scrolling and streaming is smoother than ever, again making the A52 5G a great option for watching videos and playing games.

The screen is largely uninterrupted, apart from a small punch-hole selfie cam in the top-middle of the display, but you won’t really notice it’s there. There’s also a fingerprint scanner built-in to the screen which you can use to unlock the device.

You’ll also find a headphone jack at the bottom of the phone, which isn’t a regular feature anymore but a welcome one for people who still have love for wired headphones.

The Galaxy A52 comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet (did we mention it’s awesome?) and the smartphone is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G camera?

The A52 5G’s camera set up is another impressive feature. You’ll find a quad-camera array on the back with a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro lens too as well. Flip over to find a 32MP front camera for all your selfies.

For a smartphone that costs well below premium prices, that’s a really good selection of cameras.

The main camera and ultrawide camera pair up for great landscape and portrait shots, and selfies will come out really clear thanks to the high 32MP on that front lens.

You can record HD video clips too - up to 1080p at 30fps.

How long does the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G battery last?

The Galaxy A52 5G has a 4,500mAh battery, and Samsung says it will last you two whole days, however if you’re on your phone browsing through social and streaming a lot of content, expect to get around a day’s worth of usage before you need to charge.

Unlike some other new smartphone releases, the A52 5G comes packaged with a charger, but the phone does not support wireless charging.

Does the Galaxy A52 have 5G?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is ready to be connected to a 5G SIM and give you access to superfast downloads and streaming. If you’re not bothered about 5G phones, you can also get a non-5G model of the Galaxy A52.

How much does the Galaxy A52 5G cost?

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G cost just £399 SIM free at the time of release, which is really affordable for a smartphone with such great features and 5G connectivity.

You can get it without paying upfront too if you sign up for a pay monthly plan, check out the deals above and find the perfect plan to suit your budget.

When is the Galaxy A52 5G out?

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is out now. You can buy the phone today, either SIM free or on pay monthly plan.