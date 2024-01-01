First-time credit card owners may not understand the limitations of their new card; it's easy to act as if a credit card entitles the holder to spend as much as they want, whenever they want.

For these reasons it's critical that new credit card users learn how to use their cards responsibility. See our video for some basic credit card do's and don'ts, or skip ahead to read out seven tips for first time credit card holders.

1 - Learn the rules

When you first get your card you will receive a credit card disclosure, which will detail the interest rate, fees, and credit limit of your card. Being aware of these rules is vital.

You don't want to be surprised by a charge that you could have easily avoided. Since credit card companies make much of their money from fees, most cards have numerous potential charges.

Credit card companies may also change terms and conditions at any time, so watch for an update in the mail.

2- Keep your card information safe

The world is filled with con artists who will be only too glad to run up a massive bill on your new card. Keep your card close to your person, and in a safe place.

Don't leave a bag or purse containing your card unattended. When shopping online, stick to sites that are reputable and secure.

Similarly, don't give your account information out over email or online chat, nor to anyone who contacts you via an unsolicited phone call.

3 - Control your spending

Credit cards won't cut you off if you spend more than you can afford. This is both their great advantage and, potentially, their worst drawback.

It's all a matter of self-discipline and control: just because you can put off paying your credit card debt until later doesn't mean you should.

Don't let the ease with which you can spend fool you: whatever you purchase will eventually come out of your pocket, so buy only what fits into your budget.

4 - Don't use cash advances except in emergencies

A cash advance is a cash loan from a credit card, commonly made right from an ATM.