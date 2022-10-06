Google shows off the Pixel 7 range

Google has revealed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at its latest tech launch event, and there are some exciting new features to report on with this year’s release.

The Google Pixel 7 has a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display when compared to last year’s 6.4-inch Pixel 6. However with thinner bezels you won’t notice any difference. As for the refresh rate, it stays at 90Hz.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, however, boasts a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Google says both handsets are 25 percent brighter than last year’s models.

Camera wise, both the 7 and 7 Pro have the same 50MP main camera we saw in the Pixel 6 range. The Pixel 7 Pro gets a boost to its telephoto camera up to a 5xZoom, as well as an increased ultrawide lens which now has a 125-degree field of view. You can also make use of autofocus to open up macro mode.

The Google Pixel 7’s ultrawide camera is unchanged from last year’s offering, but its selfie camera has been bumped up to a 10.8MP lense.

There are some exciting new camera features too, such as Cinematic Blur (which adds depth to portraits) and Photo Unblur, which as the name suggests, removes blur from photos.

The Pixel’s Night Sight feature is also improved, which leads to even better lowlight images.

All of these improvements can be attributed to Google’s new Tensor G2 chipset. And it’s also behind some more enhancements. Direct My Call is now smoother and faster, with a more intuitive display. The Recorder function can now assign labels to individual speakers, and audio recordings can be automatically transcribed.

Battery life is said to be ‘24-hour plus’ which suggests you’ll easily be able to use either Pixel handset for at least a full day without needing to charge. And for those moments where you need to save some juice, Google has extended the Extreme Battery Saver mode up to 72 hours. Wireless charging is available on top of the 30W cable charger.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert here at Uswitch, said: “Google teased us with a brief glimpse of the Pixel 7 earlier this year, but today has delivered a more in-depth look at its new flagship range.

“Last month’s iPhone 14 launch saw Apple save the biggest upgrades for its top-spec Pro models, and it seems that Google has followed suit.

“Introducing the Tensor G2 chip in both handsets is a big step forward for Google, showing its mobile hardware can stand toe to toe with Apple and Samsung on innovation.

“One clever feature is Call Screen, which intercepts calls from unknown numbers and detects scammers without you having to answer. The new Clear Calling software also helps users to eliminate background noise during a call, such as wind or traffic, making it easier to have a conversation free from distractions.

“The Pixel range has always pushed the envelope on photography and the new handset looks to build on Google’s claim to have the most advanced smartphone camera in the world.

“As well as its popular Magic Eraser camera software, the Pixel 7 now includes Face Unblur to help edit out-of-focus shots, as well as harnessing the power of Tensor G2 to reduce blur by automatically fusing images from the ultrawide and main cameras and combining them with AI to sharpen pictures.

“The Guided Frame feature is a game-changer when it comes to perfecting shots as Google Assistant guides you to select the right angle. This will be a great help for people with sight problems.

“These improvements are backed up by facial recognition, a first for Google, allowing Pixel users to unlock their phone and access secure information using their face. It also includes a fingerprint scanner, making it one of the few premium handsets offering both.

“A huge appeal of the Pixel 7 remains its price. While the upgrades may not be ground-breaking, Google continues to deliver great value for money.

“Both the standard option and the premium Pixel 7 Pro both cost less than Apple’s new handsets. Alongside the budget-friendly Pixel 6a launched earlier this year, Google is catering to all mobile users.”

The Google Pixel 7 starts at £599, and the Pro costs £899. Both phones are available for preorder now, with an official release set for 13 October.