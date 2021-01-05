What's on Amazon Prime Video in January?

For a while, Amazon Prime Video was seen as just a perk to signing up for a year of Amazon Prime. However, after investing in original, high-quality content and obtaining exclusive rights to overseas series, Amazon Prime Video’s reputation has grown.

Now, with a catalogue of roughly 20,000 films and TV series available — significantly larger than Netflix’s offering — Amazon Prime Video is a much stronger selling point to sign up for an annual Prime membership.

Compare Uswitch's top Amazon Prime deals Compare all of our packages from Amazon Prime Compare now

What's new on Amazon Prime in January

Amazon Prime regularly adds hundreds of new TV shows and films to its platform, and here are some of the listings we're most looking forward to in January 2021.

Herself - 8th January

This Amazon Original Movie stars newcomer Clare Dunn and follows the story of a young mother who escapes her abusive husband and fights to build a house and a future for herself and her children. If you're looking for emotional and empowering, this should be on your watchlist.

One Night In Miami - 15th January

Inspired by true events, this Amazon Original Movie follows Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) joins Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Malcom X (Kingsley Ben-Adir) as they meet for one night in February 1964. Directed by Academy Award-winning actress Regina King, this is a film not to be missed.

Flack: Season 1 - 22nd January

Anna Paquin stars as an unflappable PR professional who works around the clock to cover for her clients. Cleaning up all manner of potentially embarassing situation while making sacrifices in her own personal life. Definitely worth a watch.

Full list of movies and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime in January 2021:

January TBA

The Great Escapists Amazon Original Series

January 1

1900 (1977)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2002)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Universe: Season 1 (History Vault)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

January 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

January 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

January 8

Herself (2020) Amazon Original Movie

The Silencing (2020)

January 11

The Rhythm Section (2020)

January 15

One Night In Miami (2020) Amazon Original Movie

Tandav: Season 1

January 18

Alone (2020)

Pandora: Season 2

January 19

Grantchester: Season 5

January 22

Flack: Season 1 Amazon Original Series

Jessy and Nessy: New Episodes Amazon Original Series

January 29

Chick Fight (2020)

Mortal (2020)

Do I have to sign up for a year of Amazon Prime?

Some people are put off at the annual subscription price for Amazon Prime, but you don't have to sign up for a yearly membership if you're only after one or two series.

Amazon offers two types of monthly subscriptions: One for Amazon Prime as a whole, and a monthly subscription to Amazon Prime Video that's priced similarly to Netflix. If you sign up for just Prime Video, you won't get access to the extras that you get with an annual membership — which we'll cover later on in the guide — and if you continue to subscribe to Prime on a monthly basis, you'll spend more money than if you signed up for an annual membership.

The monthly price is a good way to trial the service, though, and see if you're interested in any more of their series or films. Amazon also offers 30-day free trials for Prime, too.

Amazon Prime Day deals on Prime Video

Amazon Prime Day falls on 13th and 14th October 2020, and there are sure to be some great deals available for signing up to Amazon Prime Video. Check out the latest Amazon Prime Video deals to make sure you don't miss out.

Amazon Prime original series

While Amazon Prime can’t beat Netflix’s original content by sheer numbers, the company has been focusing on quality over quantity by creating critically-acclaimed programming with big names.

Amazon Originals include:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Man In The High Castle

The Expanse

Bosch

The Grand Tour

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Good Omens

Homecoming

Hanna

Fleabag

The Boys

Goliath

Undone

Carnival Row

Hunters

Tales from the Loop

Compare Uswitch's top Amazon Prime deals Compare all of our packages from Amazon Prime Compare now

Amazon Exclusives on Prime

Similar to Netflix and Sky, Amazon Prime has invested in obtaining the exclusive UK rights to air popular programmes from overseas. Amazon Prime Exclusives include:

American Gods

Vikings

Mr. Robot

Lucifer

Outlander

Black Sails

Preacher

Halt and Catch Fire

Please Like Me

Extant

The Girlfriend Experience

UnREAL

TURN: Washington’s Spies

The Path

Betas

Crossing Lines

StartUp

Life in Pieces

Copper

Into the Badlands

Roadies

Flesh and Bone

The Bureau

BrainDead

Compare Uswitch's top Amazon Prime deals Compare all of our packages from Amazon Prime Compare now

TV shows on Amazon Prime

Looking to binge some fantastic TV shows, maybe a series you missed when it was first on or a classic you're keen to re-watch? Outside of Amazon Originals and Exclusives, Amazon Prime has a number of TV series available from the UK and overseas.

The Walking Dead

The 100

Parks and Recreation

Sherlock

Seinfeld

Arrow

The Americans

The Fall

Prison Break

The Following

Sons of Anarchy

Ray Donovan

Downton Abbey

Spongebob Squarepants

The Last Man on Earth

The X-Files

Sleepy Hollow

Empire

24

Awkward

Versailles

Hell on Wheels

Masters of Sex

The League

Compare Uswitch's top Amazon Prime deals Compare all of our packages from Amazon Prime Compare now

Amazon Prime: Not just a streaming service

Unlike its rivals, Amazon Prime is a lot more than just a streaming service.

If you can’t find anything to watch on Prime, you can easily access Amazon’s full store and purchase individual TV box sets — or even standalone episodes — or films to watch immediately. With Netflix, you can’t buy any content, and NOW TV requires you to opt into an entire TV pass instead of buying content ala carte.

The biggest draw of Amazon Prime is arguably its original perk: Free one-day shipping from Amazon.

Other things included with Amazon Prime membership include:

Prime Music: Similar to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music lets you stream a selection of music for free with the ability to purchase songs or albums whenever you want. You can also upgrade your Prime Music membership to access more songs.

Twitch Prime: Twitch is a video game streaming service that was purchase by Amazon. If you’re a Prime subscriber, you get certain ‘premium’ features, such as ad-free streaming.

Prime Photos: With Prime, you can access unlimited cloud storage from Amazon for all of your photos.

Kindle owners’ Lending Library: If you have a Kindle, you can borrow one Kindle eBook per month for free.

Prime early access: Prime members always get early access to Amazon’s Lightning Deals.