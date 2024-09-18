Standard buy-to-let

This is for existing landlords or those intending to get one mortgage, usually to let out single-family homes on a secure tenancy basis. This can be as an individual or as a limited company buy-to-let, which most businesses now operate through a specific special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Consumer buy-to-let

A consumer buy-to-let mortgage is aimed at people who have become landlords as a matter of circumstance rather than as a career choice. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as they're not considered to be exclusively for commercial gain.

Family or regulated buy-to-let

A regulated buy-to-let mortgage is similar to a consumer buy-to-let, but it's used specifically to let property to close family members. For this reason, it's often referred to as a family buy-to-let and may be used when a spare or inherited property not being used by the owner is rented to a close relative.

HMO mortgage

Although still used by professional landlords, not all lenders offer buy-to-let mortgages for HMO (house of multiple occupancy) properties. Therefore, a HMO mortgage is sometimes referred to separately. It is a standard buy-to-let mortgage; however, there are often more regulations to be aware of.