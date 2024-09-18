We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
According to recent private rental statistics, almost a fifth (18.8%) of UK homes are privately rented in 2024. With buy-to-let an attractive investment for many, we have created this landlord hub to help new and existing landlords navigate the world of buy-to-let.
Whether you’re considering becoming a landlord or an existing UK landlord, here you’ll find a whole host of resources, from advice and guidance to the best buy-to-let mortgage deals.
With the buy-to-let market being buoyant, competition is high. Before committing to a deal, be sure to do your research and thoroughly examine what's available to you. Our broker partners, Mojo Mortgages, are on hand to help.
To get the best buy-to-let mortgage deal, you'll usually need:
A large deposit – or amount of equity in other investment property
A promising property – as lenders will be looking for a strong rental yield and prefer property in a high-demand area with higher rents
Experience – if you have a history of owning a successful buy-to-let property, you are more favourable to lenders
There are a few different products for buy-to-let, depending on the type of landlord you are:
Standard buy-to-let
This is for existing landlords or those intending to get one mortgage, usually to let out single-family homes on a secure tenancy basis. This can be as an individual or as a limited company buy-to-let, which most businesses now operate through a specific special purpose vehicle (SPV).
Consumer buy-to-let
A consumer buy-to-let mortgage is aimed at people who have become landlords as a matter of circumstance rather than as a career choice. They are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as they're not considered to be exclusively for commercial gain.
Family or regulated buy-to-let
A regulated buy-to-let mortgage is similar to a consumer buy-to-let, but it's used specifically to let property to close family members. For this reason, it's often referred to as a family buy-to-let and may be used when a spare or inherited property not being used by the owner is rented to a close relative.
HMO mortgage
Although still used by professional landlords, not all lenders offer buy-to-let mortgages for HMO (house of multiple occupancy) properties. Therefore, a HMO mortgage is sometimes referred to separately. It is a standard buy-to-let mortgage; however, there are often more regulations to be aware of.
With a rapidly expanding private rental market expected to house more than half of all 20-39-year-olds by 2025, there’s no better time to become a landlord. Below, we’ve listed five key steps you need to take to get started:
Understand your responsibilities: Get clued up on all the laws and regulations and ensure you comply with them.
Find the right property: If you’re letting out your current residential property, you must switch to a buy-to-let mortgage first – unless you already own it outright. If you’re looking to buy a rental property, you’ll need to consider location vs. demand and any renovation work.
Secure financing: If you keep the property in your name, you'll need a regular buy-to-let mortgage. If you plan to buy rental properties through a limited company, you must use a limited company buy-to-let mortgage. If you own the property, you may also need to look at finance to cover redevelopment costs and furnishing
Prepare the property: It’s unlikely that any property you buy or own will be immediately ready for rental. You’ll need to consider your rental audience and ensure the property suits their needs.
Advertise: Will you use a letting agency to help you manage and let your property, or do you intend to take on this responsibility yourself?
How long do tenants typically stay in a rental property? What is the best tenancy length for landlords to set? Our guide explains everything you need to know about tenancy lengths, what to consider when setting a fixed-term tenancy, and more.
Whether you rent just one property or a full portfolio, the costs can soon add up. One way to save money is to work out what can be claimed as ‘landlord allowable expenses’. We’ve listed these – and more tips – in our landlord expenses guide.
There are many reasons for evicting a tenant during a fixed-term tenancy, including rent arrears or antisocial behaviour. Our guide covers everything you need to know to ensure you are within your legal rights, as well as the average time it takes for eviction proceedings to conclude.
Around one in eight (12.5%) landlords have withheld deposits, with the most common reason being due to cleanliness. Our guide outlines your rights if your tenant falls short of standards at the end of their tenancy.
Since 2007, landlords have been legally required to secure their tenants’ deposits in a government-backed deposit protection scheme (DPS). Our guide details everything you need to know about the schemes available to you as a landlord.
There are currently around 2.82 million landlords in the UK, with more than two-thirds (68%) over the age of 55. Over half of these operate in the South East, South West, or London. Explore more statistics like these in our BTL research
Started in 2012, build to rent is a scheme that promotes the construction of homes with the intention of appealing to renters vs. homeowners. At the end of 2023, there were 100,372 build-to-rent homes, making up 1.8% of the UK private rental market.
Government data suggests there are over a quarter of a million short-term lettings in the UK, with many of these expected to be holiday homes. Delve deeper into how profitable these homes are and where it is best to buy in the UK with our research.
