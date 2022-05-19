The best European cities for Airbnb mortgages

Interested in finding out, the mortgage comparison experts at Uswitch gathered data on the average price of Airbnb properties in popular European cities. After analysing the data to uncover how much of a profit Airbnb hosts could make, they calculated whether these takings would be enough to pay off a full mortgage.

But just how much money can Airbnb hosts really expect to earn and could the profits be enough to pay off their mortgage?

Since its humble beginnings in 2007, Airbnb has exploded in popularity. Not only can travellers find accommodation all over the world, but hosts are able to generate additional income by listing their homes on the platform.

Dublin, Ireland

The best European city for Airbnb owners to pay off their mortgage quickest is Dublin. Not only is it recognised as one of the most cultured European cities, but the lively Irish capital also boasts some of the most beautiful homes in Europe.

With the average mortgage price estimated at €325,560 for a three-bedroom property, it would only take Airbnb owners in Dublin four years, two months and 26 days (or 1,549 nights) to pay off their mortgage. That’s six times quicker than the 25-year average it takes for most people to pay off their mortgage!

Manchester, England

The home of Alan Turning, Oasis and possibly the most famous football team in the world is also the second-best place to pay off your Airbnb mortgage.

Manchester hosts could settle their mortgages after just five years, five months and 27 days (or 2,004 occupied nights) of renting out their Airbnb property. Just a week’s booking would be enough to cover monthly mortgage repayments in the cultural city (estimated at €363,600).

Riga, Latvia

It would take just five years, nine months and 17 days’ (or 2,117 nights’) worth of rent to recoup the full mortgage costs of €218,760 in the Latvian capital, making it the third-best place to own an Airbnb property.

Riga is a visitor hotspot and a great destination for foodies. The capital city is also renowned for its stunning Art Nouveau architecture and its Vecrīga (old town) and Centrs (city centre), making it an appealing choice for Airbnb guests.

Milan, Italy

With an estimated mortgage cost of €449,400 for a three-bedroom house, it would take Airbnb hosts with a property in Milan six years, four months and 14 days to pay off, making it the fourth-best place to repay Airbnb mortgages.

The fashion capital has an abundance of cultural architecture and landmarks to reel in the tourists. From the famous Il Duomo cathedral to elegant cafes that fill Piazza del Duomo, you won’t be hard-pressed to fill the 2,327 nights needed to pay off your Airbnb mortgage in Milan.

Rome, Italy

Following its northern neighbour in fifth place is Rome—the perfect destination for Airbnb rentals.

Not only can Italy’s capital enable hosts to pay off their mortgages in just six years, 11 months and 22 days (2,549 nights), but owning an Airbnb property in Rome is an easy catch for visitors. Airbnb listings in Rome are recognised as some of the most affordable stays near an iconic landmark in Europe, making it a highly attractive destination that’s guaranteed to attract guests.

Porto, Portugal

Portugal’s second-largest city is the sixth-best place to recoup your mortgage price through Airbnb. Hosts in Porto would need 2,744 booked nights—or seven years, six months and six days of occupancy—to repay their estimated mortgage price of €284,040.

To start recovering costs, Airbnb hosts would only need a nine-day booking to cover one month’s mortgage repayment, which isn’t a difficult feat in a place like Porto. The coastal city has much to offer visitors, from its medieval district to its famous port wine.

Brussels, Belgium

Belgium is a popular place for Airbnb listings and offers some intriguing properties, such as the world’s smallest Airbnb home. The historical city of Brussels makes the top 10 as the seventh-best place to own an Airbnb property for mortgage repayments.

Airbnb owners would need to rent their property for seven years, 11 months and four days (2,896 nights) to pay back the average estimated mortgage price of €438,000. An additional appeal for visitors to stay in a self-catered Airbnb is that Brussels is one of the cheapest cities to hire a car in Europe, making it easy to get around and explore.

Antwerp, Belgium

Not only is Antwerp one of the best cities to own an electric vehicle in, but it’s the eighth-best place to pay back your mortgage through Airbnb. Hosts would have to fill their homes for 3,023 nights—or eight years, three months and 10 days—to recoup the costs of their mortgage.

Antwerp is a brilliant place for a city break (and therefore Airbnb guests!), with plenty of sightseeing, museums and foodie options to explore. Visitors can also make use of the Antwerp bike scheme for cheap and easy travel around the city.

Ghent, Belgium

In ninth place is Ghent—Belgium’s historical and lesser-known city. A 10-day booking would be enough to cover a month’s Airbnb mortgage payment in the medieval city. Ghent also has plenty to offer visitors, including its historic architecture and art.

Hosts would need to rent out their property for eight years, seven months and 22 days (3,156 nights) to pay back their Airbnb mortgage, which is estimated at €453,000 in Ghent.

London, England

London topped the charts in 2020 for having the most Airbnb listings out of all European cities. Now it rounds off the top 10 European cities for Airbnb owners to pay off their mortgages, where 3,277 nights of occupancy (eight years, 11 months and 19 days) would cover the cost.

Want to further boost your income from a London let? Airbnb owners in the UK’s capital can offer popular amenities such as valet parking, to increase the listing price by an average of €43.50.

It’s important to note that in London you’ll be subject to short-term rental laws, which state, you can only rent your property for a maximum of 90 days per calendar year. For longer than this you will need to receive permission from your local council.

Other European cities where Airbnb can pay off your mortgage

Other notable European cities where hosts can pay off their Airbnb mortgages include Vienna (11 years, eight months and five days) Paris (15 years, three months and 29 days) and Barcelona (15 years, 11 months and five days).